Growth market USA: Exyte plans to create up to 1,000 new jobs in high-tech facility industry

Exyte to create up to 1,000 jobs in target industries across the USA to facilitate growth

Further expansion of service and production network in the USA

With official opening of new office in Boise, Idaho , Exyte expands to the Northwest

Exyte CEO Büchele: "Given its high market potential, the USA is an integral part of Exyte's growth strategy."

STUTTGART, Germany, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyte GmbH (Exyte), a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of high-tech facilities, is poised for a robust expansion trajectory in the USA. In line with its "follow-the-client" strategy, Exyte is ramping up its service and production network as well as its workforce in key strategic locations across the country. In the medium run, the company plans to create approximately 1,000 additional positions in the USA. With the official opening of its new regional office in Boise, Idaho, Exyte expands its national footprint to the Northwest.

Exyte plans to create up to 1.000 jobs in high-tech industries in the USA

In addition, new offices and production sites are being established in Nampa, Idaho, to support US-wide mega-projects in high-tech industries such as the semiconductor industry. With new offices in Durham, North Carolina, and Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, Exyte is addressing the needs of the US pharmaceutical and biotech industry. In Dallas, Texas, the company plans to relocate to a new headquarter.

"Given its high market potential, the USA is an integral part of Exyte's growth strategy. In line with our future agenda 'Next Level', we are establishing a strategic network of production and offsite manufacturing sites as well as offices across the USA to be prepared for future projects and to increase the speed of project implementation for our clients," outlines Exyte CEO Dr. Wolfgang Büchele. "To facilitate our projected growth, we are offering hundreds of highly qualified jobs across several regions in the country," Büchele continues. "Our employees are the heartbeat of Exyte, and we look forward to onboard exceptional talents from all fields and backgrounds who can support us in our vision to create a better future."

Ongoing investments in all target industries

The USA is currently experiencing a significant increase in investments in high-tech facilities such as semiconductor and battery cell factories, driven in part by the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. The CHIPS Act alone will provide federal subsidies of around $53 billion for semiconductor manufacturing, research, and development as well as workforce. "The high incentives underscore the USA's commitment to maintaining leadership in this key global technology," comments Mark Garvey, member of Exyte's executive board and CEO Advanced Technology Facilities, on the occasion of the office opening in Boise. According to prognosis by research company Aritzon, the U.S. data center market will witness investments of $110 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.57 percent per annum. In addition to investments in data centers to expand digital infrastructure, there is also an increase of production capacities in the pharmaceutical sector. "The USA is definitely an important and exciting growth region today and into the future for Exyte. Our company's skills and our professional staff are perfectly aligned with the national high-tech agenda here in the US," Garvey continues.

1,000 additional jobs for the USA

Exyte's projects often involve multi-billion-dollar investments and require a vast support network. When staffing project teams, Exyte prioritizes regional recruitment. Overall, Exyte plans to create around 1,000 jobs to add to its current headcount of more than 2,300 for its upcoming US-projects over the coming months. Offered positions are ranging from project engineers to project managers, designers, and technicians. In some regions where Exyte has its own offices or implements projects, the company also collaborates with local universities. The focus is primarily on STEM subjects.

Starting from 1989, Exyte has been operating in the USA as a trusted leader in turnkey solutions, serving the most technically demanding clients. With locations in about 20 cities, covering office, production and service facilities, Exyte has a strong foothold in the USA and has earned the trust of leading US and internationally based companies operating in markets such as semiconductors, batteries, biopharma and life sciences, as well as data centers. "Our clients value predictability, efficiency, and world class performance in Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) in project execution. Through our full-service offering and Exyte's network of specialized subsidiaries, we are able to provide tailormade turnkey solutions for the most complex high-tech projects anywhere in the world," outlines Garvey.

Growth through increased vertical Integration

As part of Exyte's expansion strategy in the USA, the company is also focusing on enhancing vertical integration. For Exyte, the inclusion of specialized companies in the field of mission-critical equipment and installation services plays a key role in enhancing seamless project execution for high-tech facilities in its target industries. Through strategic acquisitions for its business area Technology & Services, Exyte has built a comprehensive network of specialized companies and solution providers. Only recently, Exyte acquired Phoenix-based CollabraTech Solutions a specialist in delivery systems and contract manufacturing services for high-tech facilities. This strategic move was followed by the planned acquisition of Kinetics, a globally leading provider of installation services, equipment, and technical facility management with significant US operations. In addition, Exyte recently announced the planned opening of two local sites for its Technology & Services subsidiaries – Diversified Fluid Solutions (DFS) and NEHP – in the City of Nampa, Idaho.

Strong business performance in 2023

In 2023, Exyte has already experienced strong business success in the US. Order intake rose to $2.4 billion accounting for one third of the company's total order intake of $7.2 billion. Sales in the USA almost doubled to $1.1 billion and thus surpassed the $1.0 billion threshold for the first time. With several megaprojects being in the phase of implementation or shortly prior to commencement, Exyte's sales numbers are expected to rise significantly over the coming quarters. Following its "Pathway to ten" strategy of generating an annual revenue of $10 billion by latest 2027, Exyte is currently heading for a strong growth trajectory, especially in the US market.

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries. With cutting-edge expertise developed over more than a century, the company serves clients in the sophisticated markets of semiconductors, battery cells, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. Exyte offers a full range of services from consulting to managing the implementation of built complete solutions with the highest standards in safety and quality to its customers worldwide. Exyte creates a better future by enabling key industries to enhance the quality of modern life. In 2023, the company generated sales of €7.1 billion with around 9.900 employees worldwide. www.exyte.net

EXYTE IN THE USA – FACTSHEET





Active since 1989 Number of Employees Over 2.300 Locations* Arizona: Phoenix (Phoenix City, Chandler, Tolleson) California: Milpitas Idaho: Boise, Nampa Massachusetts: Lawrence New York (State): Albany, Malta North Carolina: Durham Oregon: Portland (Sherwood) Pennsylvania: Philadelphia (Conshohocken) Texas: Dallas (Plano, McKinney) Utah: Lehi Vermont: Colchester, Williston Exyte Group Subsidiaries Airgard BioPharm Engineered Systems CollabraTech Solutions Diversified Fluid Solutions ENGVT Exyte US, Inc. Fab-Tech NEHP NSI Pure Guard 2 Total Facility Solutions Services Consulting and Planning Engineering and Design Project and Construction Management Technology & Services Commissioning, Qualification and Validation Equipment Exhaust Gas Cleaning Infrastructure High Purity Media Delivery Systems Fluid Handling / Gas Blending Systems Modularization, 3D CAD Design, BIM Mechanical & Electrical Process Piping Systems Markets Semiconductors Flat Panel Displays Photovoltaics Batteries Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Food and Nutrition Consumer Care Specialty Chemicals Data Centers

*Exyte office locations, production, and service facilities

