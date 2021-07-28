Growth in ransomware drives growth for ProLion

ProLion, which offers proactive ransomware and insider threat protection solution for ONTAP storage environments, has recorded dramatic global growth, and is set to step up investment in ProLion Labs

WIENER NEUSTADT, Austria, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLion, a best-in-class proactive ransomware and data protection solution for ONTAP storage, has recorded another double digit increase in sales in its FY2021, taking the total increase in global sales for the past three years to over 270%. The uplift has been driven by demand for its core solution – CryptoSpike – which has soared as a result in the rise of ransomware and ransomware-as-a-service.

The vendor is now setting its sights higher, aiming for planned sales growth target of over 300% in its next financial year, 2022 and to help drive that the business has increased its global salesforce by 200% in the past year alone.

It has also announced plans to increase its investment substantially in its ProLion Labs facility, which is at the forefront of the vendor's product development and testing plans, ensuring it stays ahead of the ransomware criminals.

Robert Graf, Founder and General Manager, ProLion, stated: "We are extremely pleased with our performance. It's really a strong validation of our vision and product capabilities; customers are increasingly looking to solutions such as ours which protect the business in the long term. Emerging, innovative vendors like us are giving established enterprises globally the protection they need in the face of the biggest onslaught of ransomware the world has seen."

ProLion's core solution – CryptoSpike - is a best-in-class security and access transparency solution for the data center which eliminates system downtime and data loss risks within ONTAP environments. Today it provides data insights for 450+ customers across retail, finance, telco, healthcare, and manufacturing.

The vendor is also seeing demand for its ClusterLion for the SAP market and its always-on availability solution rise as end-user organizations look for answers to the ever-rising security challenge.

The company announced its global expansion plans in May this year and since then it has added a number of new hires not only across the main European markets of the UK, France, Benelux and Nordics, but additional headcount in the US.

Graf continued: "The investment we have made year-to-date in the US represents the biggest we have made outside of our traditional DACH market. We now have full geographical cover across the US with sales managers now in place across the country. Further, we have made additional investments in growing our channel footprint, with new managers now in place specifically to develop those relationships.

"As we enter our new financial year, we have our sights on further international expansion powered by the growth in sales and revenue. It is our intention to add to our global team in the growing Asia Pac region with new headcount allocated for both South Korea and Japan."

Outside of its agentless ransomware protection solutions ProLion also has a range of always-on data availability and data analysis products, namely ClusterLion and DataAnalyzer.

"As we continue to see the frequency of cyber breaches rise and the continued impact being felt by organizations both large and small there is a clear need for proactive ransomware protection. It is our stated objective to be the vendor that delivers that," concluded Graf.

About ProLion

ProLion GmbH is a developer of ransomware protection and data integrity software solutions for any ONTAP focused storage environment and high-availability solutions for SAP and MetroCluster environments.

Founded in Austria, ProLion's best-of-breed CryptoSpike solution eliminates system downtime and data loss risk ensures that an organizations' data remains secure, compliant, manageable, and accessible.

www.prolion.com

SOURCE ProLion