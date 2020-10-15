Growth in Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market Being Fuelled by Increasing Adoption of Endoscopic Hemostasis as Primary Line of Treatment: TMR

- Upper GI tract segment and hospitals end-user segment are anticipated to contribute significantly to growth in gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market from 2018 to 2026

- Asia Pacific (APAC) is set to record a notable growth trajectory over the forecast period owing to increase in prevalence of GI bleeding and increasing geriatric population

ALBANY, N.Y, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to chart a compound annual growth rate of 4.5% from 2018 to 2026, the global gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market is witnessing creation of a host of growth opportunities. As a result, the market worth is anticipated to improve. From USD 575.3 million in 2017, it is set to reach a valuation of USD 849.8 million by the end of the forecast period.

As per Transparency Market Research, "There are a slew of growth factors that will help the market grow. Some of the prominent trends and drivers include increasing adoption of endoscopic hemostasis as primary line of treatment and a rapidly ageing population. Additionally, it is quite interesting to note here that the incidence of re-bleeding is increasing."

Key Findings of Global Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market Study:

Under the GI tract division, segment of upper GI is anticipated to continue dominating the global gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market landscape over the forecast period

It will record a notable compound annual growth rate owing to high and growing incidence and prevalence of upper GI tract bleeding

Rapidly ageing population is another notable growth propeller in the segment and it is believed that two billion people will occupy the age group of 60 and above by 2050

As far as the end-user category is concerned, prominent share of the market was held by hospitals in 2017 and the trend is expected to sustain itself over the forecast period

Favorable reimbursement policies, increasing rate of hospitalization are major factors fuelling growth in the segment

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market:

The treatment of gastrointestinal bleeding is witnessing a notable increase in adoption of endoscopic hemostasis as primary line of treatment

An ageing population is susceptible to this and as numbers in the age group of 65 and above increase, the market is set to witness growth

Growing awareness, and efforts directed towards research and development, and improvement of medical outcomes is anticipated to contribute to growth in market

Regional Analysis of Global Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market:

Growing Prevalence of gastrointestinal bleeding is set to drive the Asia Pacific (APAC) region forward over the forecast period

(APAC) region forward over the forecast period Revenue-wise, North America has dominated the market in the past owing to a large and growing population of people aged 60 and over

Competitive Landscape of Global Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market:

As per Transparency Market Research, the vendor landscape of global gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market is set to witness new product launches and geographic expansion as primary growth measures taken by top-tier players. There are a host of other organic and inorganic strategies that the players often deploy to consolidate their position in the market.

Prominent market players in the vendor landscape of this market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Cook Medical, Ovesco Endoscopy AG, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, STERIS plc, and US Medical Innovations, LLC, among others.

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Endoscopic Hemostatic Devices

Closure Devices

By GI Tract Division:

Upper GI Tract

Lower GI Tract

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

