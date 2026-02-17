Growth Factors Market to Reach US$ 3.7 Bn by 2033, Expands Amid Rising Regenerative Medicine and Biopharmaceutical Innovation - Persistence Market Research

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global growth factors market is growing steadily, expected to be valued at approximately US$2.5 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$3.7 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Market expansion stems from increasing demand for regenerative therapies, advances in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and growing investment in cell and gene therapies. Growth factors enable therapeutic innovation, tissue engineering protocols, and high-precision biologics production, making them indispensable in modern healthcare and life sciences. Recent improvements in recombinant production and protein engineering are also helping to streamline supply chains and enhance product efficacy.

Surge in Regenerative Medicine and Oncology Research

Demand for regenerative medicine and oncology applications is a key growth driver for the market. Growth factors such as interleukins, platelet-derived, and vascular endothelial growth factors are central to wound healing, tissue repair, and targeted cancer therapies. The growing incidence of chronic diseases and global research funding boost adoption in clinical and research settings. Interleukins alone held a 21.2% share of the market by product in 2025, underlining their broad utility in immunotherapy, inflammation studies, and cell signaling research. Carrier and academic research facilities worldwide increasingly integrate growth factors into protocols for cell culture expansion, immunology studies, and precision medicine programs. As personalized therapies advance, demand for specialized, high-purity growth factors continues to rise. Manufacturing innovations, including recombinant technology and animal-free production techniques, are improving scalability and lowering barriers to adoption.

Key Highlights:

• The market is projected to reach US$3.7 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% driven by regenerative medicine and cell therapy adoption.

• Interleukins lead with 21.2% market share, supported by strong demand in oncology, immunotherapy, and autoimmune research.

• Colony-Stimulating Factors (CSFs) are the fastest-growing segment, fueled by rising applications in cancer supportive care and bone marrow recovery.

• Over 2,200 active cytokine-related clinical trials globally reinforce sustained research-driven demand.

• North America holds the largest revenue share, while Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region due to expanding biopharma manufacturing and R&D investment.

Technological Innovation and Enhanced Biomanufacturing Efficiency

Advancements in biotechnology are another significant driver of market growth. Improved methods for synthesizing high-activity growth factors and integration of quality-by-design (QbD) approaches enable better performance and consistency for clinical and commercial use. This trend is particularly strong in biopharmaceutical process development, where growth factors support ex vivo cell expansion, tissue engineering, and stem cell-based therapies. Market players are also focusing on GMP-grade production, ensuring safety, traceability, and compliance with regulatory standards, especially for therapeutic applications. As biologics manufacturing expands, bioprocessing facilities require reliable, high-quality growth factor inputs that meet stringent regulatory requirements, reinforcing the need for advanced solutions.

Key Highlight: Bio-Techne Launches Next Generation Cytokines & Growth Factors

• In 2025, Bio-Techne introduced its next generation line of cytokines and growth factors, expanding its portfolio of high-quality recombinant proteins. This new series combines the established reputation of R&D Systems proteins with Bio-Techne's modernized methods of protein expression and purification, designed to improve supply reliability and overall product performance for research and therapeutic workflows.

• The next generation proteins offer increased manufacturing supply and enhanced supply-chain reliability, helping researchers avoid disruptions during all stages of their work. These proteins are also positioned to provide time and cost savings through larger lot sizes that reduce the need for bridging studies when transitioning between product batches.

• In terms of quality and performance, the new proteins maintain equivalent bioactivity to legacy products, while delivering high lot-to-lot consistency, high purity, and industry-leading low endotoxin levels (>95 % purity, low endotoxin).

• The launch covers numerous recombinant proteins, including key cytokines, growth factors, and cell culture reagents, such as IL-2, IL-4, IL-7, IL-15, SCF, VEGF, FGF basic/FGF2, TGF-β1, TGF-β3, and more, presented alongside legacy versions for direct comparison.

The initiative supports a streamlined transition from research-use-only (RUO) applications into clinical-grade (GMP) proteins, giving scientists flexibility when progressing projects from basic research to therapeutic development.

By Product, Interleukins Dominate While Colony-Stimulating Factors Show Fastest Growth

Interleukins hold 21.2% of the global growth factors market share, making them the leading product segment due to their central role in immune regulation, inflammation control, and cell proliferation. Among them, Interleukin-2 (IL-2) accounts for nearly 45% of the recombinant human interleukin segment, reflecting strong clinical adoption in cancer immunotherapy and immune modulation therapies. The segment continues to benefit from more than 2,200 active cytokine-related clinical trials worldwide, reinforcing sustained research demand. Meanwhile, recombinant growth factors used in cell and gene therapy applications represent the fastest-growing subsegment, driven by expanding CAR-T and T-cell activation pipelines. A notable 2025 development includes biotech firms scaling GMP-grade recombinant interleukin production to support next-generation immunotherapies, strengthening the segment's commercial outlook.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Follows North America Growth Factors market

North America holds the largest share of the growth factors market, accounting for approximately 39.8% of global value, supported by robust R&D infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and strong biotech sectors. Major pharmaceutical and life sciences hubs in the U.S. and Canada drive adoption of advanced biologics and regenerative therapies.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, fueled by expanding biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, increasing government support for biotechnology initiatives, and rising healthcare expenditure. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are scaling up research facilities and production capacity to meet global demand.

Europe demonstrates steady demand, backed by strong research networks and supportive regulatory frameworks. Latin America and the Middle East show growth potential through investments in healthcare infrastructure and clinical research activities. Trade trends indicate strategic shifts toward localized production in growth markets to reduce costs and enhance supply chain resilience.

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players in the growth factors market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Lonza Group, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche.

- Thermo Fisher Scientific is expanding R&D and manufacturing capabilities to reinforce growth factor innovation and support global supply.

- Merck KGaA invests in recombinant protein production and quality-driven bioprocessing solutions.

- Bio-Rad Laboratories focuses on portfolio diversification and partnerships to strengthen market reach.

- Lonza Group targets scalable production solutions for cell and gene therapy applications.

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche leverages its clinical pipeline to integrate specialized growth factors in therapeutic research.

Strategies emphasize collaboration, technological innovation, enhanced GMP compliance, and alignment with emerging therapeutic trends to meet diverse industry needs.

Key Players in the Growth Factor Market

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• PeproTech Inc.

• R&D Systems Inc. (Bio-Techne Corporation)

• Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

• Corning Incorporated

• CellGenix GmbH

• Lonza Group AG

• Sino Biological Inc.

• Abcam plc

• STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

• Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany)

• Novoprotein Scientific Inc.

• Tonbo Biosciences Inc.

• Tocris Bioscience (Bio-Techne Corporation)

• Koma Biotech Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation

By Product

• Transforming Growth Factors (TGF)

o Activin

o Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMPs)

o TGF-beta Proteins

• Epidermal Growth Factors (EGFs)

• Platelet-derived Growth Factors (PDGFs)

• Fibroblast Growth Factors (FGFs)

• Insulin-like Growth Factors (IGFs)

• Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGFs)

• Hepatocyte Growth Factors (HGFs)

• Tumor Necrosis Factors (TNFs)

• Interleukins

• Others

By Grade

• GMP Grade

• NON-GMP Grade

By Application

• Oncology

• Hematology

• Wound Healing

• Dermatology

• Cardiovascular Disease and Diabetes

• Cell Therapy and EX-vivo Manufacturing

• Others

By Expression Host System

• Animal-derived

• Recombinant

By Mode of Action

• Angiogenic

• Anti-apoptotic

• Mitogenic

By Species Origin

• Human

• Pig

• Mouse

• Rat

• Others

By End User

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Research Centers and Academic Institutes

• Contract Research Organizations

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia and Oceania

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

