Growing Use of OTT Platforms to Boost Content Delivery Network Market by 12.6% CAGR by 2032

Proliferation of Work-From-Home Worldwide to Offer Content Delivery Network (CDN) US$ 61.2 Billion Market Opportunity in 2032

Fact.MR's recent study published on the global content delivery network market provides detailed insights into prominent factors favoring growth between 2022 and 2032. It offers an elaborate quantitative and qualitative analysis on the current market trends. The study also unravels the demand outlook for content delivery network in the market in terms of component, content type, provider type, application, and region.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global content delivery network (CDN) market stood at US$ 18.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 61.2 Bn by the end of 2032. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Rising need to minimize delays in loading content, especially in the entertainment and media sector is anticipated to boost the global content delivery network market. Besides, surging online gaming trend is expected to result in the deployment of latest technologies such as 4K and Ultra HD.

To ensure a better user experience, gaming companies are investing huge sums in content delivery networks. Also, increased use of the internet and smart devices worldwide is generating a vast amount of data on a daily basis which requires smart management.

Besides, increasing demand for media transmission, as well as rising preference for video on demand (VOD) and over-the-television (OTT) platforms for entertainment is anticipated to drive the global content delivery network market.

Additionally, rising adoption of e-learning and work-from-home practices is expected to push the use of content delivery network solutions in the forthcoming years.

Moreover, declining data costs and increasing investments in the development of network technology are expected to be responsible for boosting the adoption of content delivery networks. Emergence of software as a service and expansion of the e-commerce sector are projected to drive consumer preference for video content delivery over mobile networks, thereby propelling the market.

Key Takeaways:

The U.S. content delivery network market is expected to flourish at 12.0% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

The China content delivery network market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.4 Bn by 2032 and would grow at a CAGR of 12.1% in 2022-2032.

content delivery network market is projected to reach a valuation of by 2032 and would grow at a CAGR of 12.1% in 2022-2032. By application, the media and entertainment segment currently dominates the global content delivery network market by occupying around 55% of share.

In 2021, content delivery networks held a share of nearly 27.5% of the global managed network services market.

In the historic period (2015-2021), the global content delivery network market exhibited growth at a CAGR of 14.1%.

Growth Drivers:

Surging demand for smartphones and other connected devices that can support digital media is expected to drive growth in the global market.

Increasing demand for enhanced video content and improved gaming experience is set to boost growth in the global content delivery network market.

Restraints:

High cost associated with technology and inefficient connectivity, as well as security & privacy concerns is expected to slow down demand for content delivery networks.

Dynamic and unpredictable structure of peer-to-peer content delivery network may require constant monitoring, which would hamper sales.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading content delivery network service providers across the globe are mainly focusing on strategic partnerships with start-up or local companies to ensure long term revenue. Meanwhile, some of the other key players are engaging in mergers and acquisitions to either co-develop new products or gain access to the latter's technology to come up with innovative products.

For instance,

In November 2021 , Akamai and Queue-it engaged into a partnership to expand online transactions globally to meet the surging demand. Due to this partnership, Akamai would be able to help enterprises to easily manage issues due to increased web traffic.

Akamai and Queue-it engaged into a partnership to expand online transactions globally to meet the surging demand. Due to this partnership, Akamai would be able to help enterprises to easily manage issues due to increased web traffic. In September 2020 , CloudFlare Inc. collaborated with Internet Archive to improve reliability of website operations for publishers, which could add new users to CloudFlare services. The collaboration will help in providing more data to Internet Archive and enable CloudFlare to improve its services.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

More Valuable Insights on Content Delivery Network Market

In its recent study, Fact.MR reveals factors influencing the growth in the global content delivery network market during the assessment period. The study also offers compelling insights into prominent drivers creating growth opportunities in the content delivery network market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Component:

Content Delivery Network Solutions

Web Performance Optimization



Media Delivery



Cloud Security

Content Delivery Network Services

Storage Services



Analytics and Performance Monitoring



Website and API Management



Network Optimization Services



Support & Maintenance



Others

By Content Type:

Static Content Delivery Network

Dynamic Content Delivery Network

By Provider Type:

Traditional Content Delivery Network Provider

Telco Content Delivery Network Provider

Cloud Content Delivery Network Provider

P2P Content Delivery Network Provider

Other Content Delivery Network Provider Types

By Application:

Media and Entertainment

Online Gaming

Retail and E-Commerce

E-Learning

Healthcare

Enterprises

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Content Delivery Network Market Report

What is the valuation for content delivery network market in 2021?

At what CAGR did the content delivery network market thrive between 2015-2021?

What is the projected valuation for content delivery network market by 2032?

By component, which segment will have maximum gains during the forecast period?

What is the projected growth perspective for the U.S. content delivery network market?

What is the growth perspective for the Japan and Korea content delivery network market?

and Korea content delivery network market? What will be the market value of China in global content delivery network market?

