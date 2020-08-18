Growing Preference for Flexible Packaging to Propel Growth in Vertical Machines Segment of Form-Fill-Seal Equipment Market: TMR

Growth in Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical industries is set to drive global form-fill-seal equipment market on a higher growth trajectory

New product development and cost minimization are set to be key focus areas for market players eyeing growth

Strong gains are anticipated in Asia Pacific (APAC) region over the forecast period

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Used in a number of industry verticals such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, chemicals, and electronic, form-fill-seal machines are set to witness an increase in their demand over the coming few years. From 2019 to 2027, the global form-fill-seal equipment market will expand at a compound annual growth rate of about 4%.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Growth in food and beverage industry will propel global form-fill-seal equipment market on to a higher growth trajectory. Longer work hours and reduced time to fix balanced and nutritious meals is leading people towards processed and packaged food, driving growth in the market."

Key Findings of Global Form-fill Seal Equipment Market Study:

Asia Pacific will be a notable regional market over the forecast period

New product development and cost-cutting measures will hold key to market growth in the future as players try to tap into middle and small-sized firms

In the vertical form-fill-seal equipment segment, growth would be noted as a result of changing consumer preference – towards flexible packaging

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Form-fill-seal Equipment Market:

Transparency Market Research has identified numerous trends and drivers that are impacting growth in the global form-fill-seal equipment market in a positive manner. One of the factors is growth in pharmaceutical, and cosmetic and personal care sector. A glimpse into some of the other prominent growth factors is provided below:

Increase in demand for processed and for packaged food is driving demand for convenient food packaging, driving demand for trays, cups, and bottles

Hectic work schedules are fuelling demand for packaged foods, leading to demand for thermoform-fill-seal machines

Growing demand for pharmaceuticals and consumer goods is being noted and this is set to propel market on a higher growth trajectory

Rapidly ageing population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases is driving demand for drugs

Regional Analysis of Global Form-fill-seal Equipment Market:

Asia Pacific (APAC) region will grow at a notable rate over the forecast period

Growth will be owed to expanding pharmaceutical, and food and beverage industry

India , China will account for a noteworthy share of regional growth from 2019 to 2027

, will account for a noteworthy share of regional growth from 2019 to 2027 Moderate growth would be noted in European and North American region

Competitive Landscape of Global Form-fill-seal Equipment Market:

Proactive and renowned players in the global form-fill-seal equipment market are Tokyo Automatic Machinery Works Ltd, Uflex Ltd, Hunan Chinasun Pharmaceutical Machinery CO. Ltd., Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH, Serac Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, SIPA S.p.A, Sidel S.A, Velteko S.R.O., and Arpac LLC. Comprehensively profiled in the report prepared by Transparency Market Research, these players are deploying a range of measures to ensure growth. These strategies, along with information on financials and products, are also detailed out in the report.

It is pertinent to note here that industry 4.0 is gaining steam in the market as wireless connectivity in facilities gains significance. Additionally, players' focus on cost-cutting to tap into middle and small-sized companies and on developing specialized equipment for pharmaceutical products is sharp.

Market Segmentation:

By Machine Type:

Horizontal

Vertical

By Packaging Type:

Cups & Trays

Bags & Pouches

Bottles & Ampoules

Blisters

Others

By End-use Industry:

Food and Beverages

Pharma

Chemicals

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

