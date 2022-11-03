Growing need to maintain brand reputation and identity is likely to proliferate the Content Moderation Solution Market |CAGR: 12%|UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Content Moderation Solution Market is was valued at USD 8 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 12% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Component (Software {Text, Video, Image, and Others} and Services); Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises); Region/Country.

The Content Moderation Solution market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Content Moderation Solution market. The Content Moderation Solution market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Content Moderation Solution market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

The content moderation market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. With the growing number of internet users globally, there's a rise in objectionable content which is a major driver in the growth of the content moderation solutions market. Furthermore, with growing internet penetration and social media platforms, which allows users to put anything on the internet, content moderation solution is augmenting the need for a solution that can govern the content posted by the public and ensure it is not illegal, offending, harmful, or controversial that lead to disputes among people, communities, etc.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Accenture Plc, Alegion, Inc., Appen Limited, Besedo, Clarifai, Inc., Cogito Tech LLC., Enhance Business Solutions (EBS), Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Open Access BPO, among others.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has Positively impacted the global content moderation solutions industry. While governments of different countries imposed stringent movement restrictions & frequent lockdowns to curb the spread of this dreadful disease due to its severity, most industries adopted work-from-home policies and procured digital platforms to run their business operations.

Based on components, the market is segmented into software and services. The Software segment is expected to hold most of the market during the forecast period owing to the size of data processing required. Moreover, the ceaseless adoption of digital devices and the explosion of the Internet led to the proliferation of the content moderation solutions market.

Based on deployment, the market is segmented into, on-premises, and on-cloud. During the forecast period, the cloud segment is expected to capture most of the deployment market owing to various reasons. The major is the cost-effectiveness of the cloud infrastructure and the sheer size of the data that is needed to be processed in the operations is very high, which makes the cloud infrastructure a reliable option for infrastructure implementation. Traditional support processes such as purchasing, sales, human resources, and accounting are already represented by SaaS solutions. The overwhelming majority of the solutions are commercially relevant. cloud is turning out to be a major driver of demand growth for the SaaS market. The availability of the cloud reduces the implementation cost of the software.

Content Moderation Solution Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and the Rest of North America )

( , , and the Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Italy , France , Spain , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

The Asia Pacific is a prominent region in the global content moderation solutions market and is expected to account for a substantial market share in forthcoming years with China and India being the key content moderation solutions market in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Content Moderation Solution Market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of 12% Market size 2020 USD 8 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region APAC to Dominate the Global Content Moderation Solution Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, China, Japan, and India Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alegion, Inc., Appen Limited, Besedo, Clarifai, Inc., Cogito Tech LLC., Enhance Business Solutions (EBS), Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Open Access BPO, among others. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Component; By Deployment; By Region/Country

