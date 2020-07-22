Growing Need to Effectively Manage Increasing Burden of Diabetes to Propel Diabetes Devices Market Forward: TMR

- Insulin delivery devices will be a notable product-type in the market over the forecast period; hospital pharmacies will be prominent distribution channel

- North American region will dominate regional charts; APAC will chart high compound annual growth rate from 2019 to 2027

- Poor lifestyle choices to be significant market growth contributor

ALBANY, N.Y., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing prevalence of diabetes is pushing up demand for diabetes devices. It is helping market grow considerably. Over the next few years, factors such as technological advancement and increase in research and development activities will also drive global diabetes devices market forward.

Transparency Market Research notes, "The global diabetes devices market would grow at a rate of 6.4%, compounded annually, from 2019 to 2027. In 2018, the market was valued at USD 41.8 billion. Over the stated period, it will reach valuation of USD 73.4 billion."

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Diabetes Devices Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Key Findings of Global Diabetes Devices Market Study:

Over the forecast period, hospital pharmacies are set to be highly lucrative segment under the category of distribution channels

In terms of product type, glucose monitoring devices will be the leading segment in the market; insulin delivery devices will dominate as a sub-segment

Region-wise, North America would dominate market share

Download a PDF Brochure of Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/brochure.php

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Diabetes Devices Market:

Growing prevalence of diabetes is leading to growth in the global diabetes devices market over the forecast period. Transparency Market Research notes that a slew of contributing factors mark the landscape, driving it on a high growth trajectory. A glimpse into such growth factors is provided below:

Poor lifestyle choices is one of the major reasons leading to high incidence of diabetes in the world

Sedentary lifestyle, malnutrition, and high stress levels marking modern lifestyle create high risk of diabetes among people

Incidence of type-1 diabetes is high and growing number of cases are being noticed across the world

Increase in investment towards research and development in the field is set to pave way to higher growth in the market

Robust pipeline of products such as artificial pancreas system is also set to contribute to growth

For a detailed analysis of global diabetes devices market by product-type, distribution channel, and region, visit TOC at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/14

Regional Analysis of Global Diabetes Devices Market:

Availability of advanced technology, high spending on healthcare is set to drive North America to dominant position in the global diabetes devices market

to dominant position in the global diabetes devices market Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific region will chart a high CAGR owing to growing awareness, high prevalence of diabetes; India and China carry majority of the burden

region will chart a high CAGR owing to growing awareness, high prevalence of diabetes; and carry majority of the burden Prevalence of diabetes is growing at a rapid pace in middle and low income countries, driving demand for these devices in these regions

Analyze global diabetes devices market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Competitive Landscape of Global Diabetes Devices Market:

The fragmented vendor landscape of global diabetes devices market has no dearth of strong players. Some of the top ones are profiled by Transparency Market Research. These include Medtronic, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Cellnovo, Insulet Corporation, LifeScan, Inc., and Owen Mumford Ltd, among others. The report also carries details into business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments led by these players.

Top focus areas for most players operating in the diabetes devices vendor landscape are launching new products, gaining regulatory approvals, and striving for innovation. Launch of slim X2 insulin pump with control-IQ technology by Tandem Diabetes Care in January 2020 is one such example. Collaborative agreements, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions are also crucial strategies aimed at achieving growth.

Purchase the Diabetes Devices Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

The global diabetes devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Diabetes Devices Market, by Product Type

Glucose Monitoring Devices



Self- monitoring blood glucose meters





Blood glucose testing strips





Lancets





Continuous glucose monitoring meters



Insulin Delivery Devices



Insulin syringes





Insulin pens





Insulin pumps



Diabetes Management Software



Artificial Pancreas System

Global Diabetes Devices Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies



Diabetes Clinics/Centers

Global Diabetes Devices Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Healthcare industry:

Insulin Delivery Devices Market: According to the report, the global insulin delivery devices market was valued at US$ 10,385.0 Mn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 21,783.3 Mn by 2026, expanding at a high CAGR of 8.7% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in the prevalence rate of diabetes and related diseases across the world is anticipated to fuel the global insulin delivery devices market during the forecast period

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market: Technological advancements continue to drive innovations in the blood glucose monitoring systems market and improve diagnostic techniques and equipment. Research and development activities continue to explore and discover new non-invasive glucose monitoring techniques. At the back of these factors coupled with favorable government policies, the global blood glucose monitoring systems market is expected to reach ~US$ 25 Bn by the end of 2027

Insulin Pumps Market: The global insulin pumps market is anticipated to stretch around a value of US$9.50 bn before the finish of the conjecture time frame, which was assessed in 2016, to be around worth US$4.18 bn. The market is foreseen to thrive at a CAGR of 9.80% inside the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/diabetes-devices-market.htm

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research