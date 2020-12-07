Growing Need for Data Security to Drive Sales across the Global Master Data Management Market - TMR

- Business units are looking at expanding and improving their data availability turf in order to reap the benefits of accurate data-based insights and inferences.

- Creation of a robust sector for cybersecurity management has given a large playfield of opportunities to the vendors operating in the global master data management market.

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the contemporary scenario of rapid digital transformation, data forms the backbone of key business processes and strategies. The use of business data is critical to the formulation of important policies and growth strategies across a plethora of industries. Companies across the world are focusing on retaining the integrity of their data, in addition to ensuring confidentiality of their data assets. Therefore, the demand for master data management systems and platforms is a function of growth across the digital economy.

The exponential growth of data stored and received across business nodes has become a matter of grave concern for security experts. Several companies have lately witnessed compromise of critical business data, causing them severe financial losses. The deployment of a data management platform is crucial for several industries and sectors that deal in data storage and processing on a recurring basis.

The total value of the global master data management market is projected to touch US$ 20,485.2 Mn by the end of 2027. The worth of the master data management market was pegged at US$ 6,048.1 Mn in 2019. The aforementioned growth dynamics correspond to a starry CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2027.

The stellar growth rate of the market can be attributed to increased usage of data across multiple business streams. Over the course of the next decade, data management is projected to become one of the top priorities for business processing and growth.

Key Findings of Market Report

Need for Accuracy of Business Data

Accuracy of data enables businesses to be confident about their strategic moves. The recent use of data-based insights for business planning and forecasts has created new avenues for growth across the global master data management market. In addition to this, renewed focus on security of data stores and networks has also recalibrated industry focus toward master data management platforms. It is worthwhile to state that organizational data spans into a number categories ranging from customer data, busines operations data, and employee data. Market data has also become a key value-generator for the vendors operating in the global master data management market.

Advancements in Cybersecurity Technologies

The cybersecurity posture of companies has improved by leaps and bounds in recent times. It is important for the business fraternity to ensure availability and accuracy of data for the sake of consolidating their cybersecurity landscape. This factor, coupled with advancements in IT management software and platforms, has given a thrust to the growth of the global master data management market in recent years.

Global Master Data Management Market: Growth Drivers

Advancements in cybersecurity products and technologies, fuelled by increased business investments in security

Development of dedicated data stores for several industries and sectors

Creation of a strong net of data security across companies through the use of management and processing platforms.

Growing use of data for formulation of company policies and strategies

Global Master Data Management Market: Key Companies

Arad Metering Technologies

Itron, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

ABB Ltd

Evoqua Water Technologies (Siemens)

Global Master Data Management Market: Segmentation

Solution

Product MDM

Customer MDM

Supplier MDM

Multi-domain MDM

Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud-based

Enterprise Size

Enterprise Size Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

