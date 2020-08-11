Growing Influence of Robotics in Blister Packaging Equipment to Bolster Growth Rate, Global Blister Packaging Equipment Market to Reach Valuation of ~US$ 3 Bn by End of 2025, Predicts TMR

- Cutting-edge machines equipped with benefits such as hassle-free operations and short setup times is serving as a prominent growth generating factor for the global blister packaging equipment market

- The global blister packaging equipment market is prophesied to expand at a CAGR of 6 percent across the forecast period of 2020-2025

ALBANY, N. Y., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The penetration of advanced technological developments in the blister packaging equipment market may bring immense growth opportunities across the assessment period of 2020-2025. Extensive benefits of installing blister packaging equipment such as compatibility with numerous blister formats, ease of operations, and reduction of inline operations may prove fruitful for the growth of the blister packaging equipment market.

According to the analysts at Transparency Market Research, the global blister packaging equipment market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6 percent through the forecast period of 2020-2025. On the grounds of revenue, the blister packaging equipment market is extrapolated to reach ~US$ 3 bn by the end of the assessment period.

Robotic automation is playing an important role in generating great demand for blister packaging equipment. Robotic installation lines offer several advantages such as reduced manual dexterity of product picking, palletizing, and packing as well as heightened equipment efficiency at low operational costs. Therefore, such aspects can sow the seeds of growth across the blister packaging equipment market.

Blister Packaging Equipment Market: Expert Insights

The analysts at Transparency Market Research bring the spotlight on the 3D printed prototyping solutions and their growing popularity due to cost-efficiency. They also emphasize the heightening preference of blister packaging by pharmaceutical owners for guarding the products against moisture.

The analysts also advise the manufacturers in the blister packaging equipment market to use PETG (polyethylene terephthalate glycol-modified) materials for eliminating the issues etched with PET materials.

Blister Packaging Equipment Market: Major Findings

Pharmaceutical industries are prognosticated to hold approximately 75 percent market share in the coming five years

The rotary blister packaging equipment may create substantial growth opportunities for the blister packaging equipment market by the end of the assessment period

Asia Pacific may emerge as a promising area in terms of incremental revenue opportunity between 2020 and 2025 due to large-scale investments in the region

Blister Packaging Equipment Market: Growth Stimulators

The customization of blister packaging equipment according to the type of the end-user is bringing considerable demand for the blister packaging equipment market. Inculcation of mechanisms like the optical vision system for quality assurance may bring extensive growth for the blister packaging equipment market during 2020-2025.

The replacement of traditional single processes such as printing, cartooning, labeling, and others with a fully modern blister packaging equipment to reduce processing time and production cost may serve as a growth booster for the blister packaging equipment market

Manufacturers in the blister packaging equipment market are focusing on developing equipment that adheres well to the cosmetic industry and this aspect may serve as a growth multiplying factor

Escalating need for FMD (Falsified Medicines Directive) and serialization is expected to serve as a good growth generator for the blister packaging equipment market

The penetration of e-commerce at a large scale is increasing logistics movement and the use of blister packaging to protect from the damages caused in transit may bring expansive growth opportunities

Blister Packaging Equipment Market: Well-Established Participants

Some major players involved in the blister packaging equipment market are Gebo Cermex, Sonoco Products Company, IMA Industrial Macchine Automatiche S.p.A., Zed Industries Inc., ULMA Packaging, Körber AG, Fabrima Maquinas Automaticas Ltd, Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH, Marchesini Group S.p.A., and Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG.

Global Blister Packaging Equipment Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Solid

Semi-solid

Liquid

By Process Type

Manual

Automatic

Semi-automatic

By Equipment Type

Shuttle Blister

Rotary Blister

Net-weight



Volumetric



Thermo Fill

Other Filling

Inline Filler

By End Use

Pharmaceutical

Food Industry

Dairy



Confectionary



Others

Cosmetic

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

