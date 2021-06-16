Growing Importance of Treating Dental Disorders and Utilization as a Vital Material in Dentistry will Serve as Vital Growth Factors for the Zinc Eugenol Market: TMR

- The emergence of zinc eugenol as a good dental filling material will decide the market's growth trajectory during the assessment period of 2021-2031

- Based on all the factors related to growth, the zinc eugenol market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~11 percent across 2021-2031

ALBANY, N.Y., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The versatile role of zinc eugenol as a restorative material in many applications will serve as a prominent growth generator for the zinc eugenol market across the tenure of 2021-2031. The increasing prevalence of dental problems and the need for better materials to alleviate the same will invite good growth prospects for the zinc eugenol market during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Zinc eugenol is a material developed by the blend of eugenol and zinc oxide. The material is formed through the formation of zinc eugenolate chelate. These materials are significantly used in dentistry. They help in decreasing pain and are antiseptic and bacteriostatic. The beneficial properties attached to zinc eugenol will have an enormous impact on the growth of the global market between 2021 and 2031.

The experts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) have studied every aspect related to the growth of the zinc eugenol market. As a result, the TMR experts predict the global zinc eugenol market to expand at a CAGR of ~11 percent during the tenure of 2021-2031. The global zinc eugenol market is prognosticated to exceed a valuation of US$ 30 thousand by 2031, the end year of the assessment period.

The increasing prevalence of dental disorders across the globe will serve as a major growth factor for the growth of the zinc eugenol market. Excellent sealing properties and better tissue tolerance are some of the advantages that help in increasing the growth prospects of the zinc eugenol market. In addition, the utilization of zinc eugenol in agricultural activities will also bring tremendous growth opportunities.

Key Findings of the Report

Research and Development Activities to Boost the Growth Opportunities across the Zinc Eugenol Market

The players invest extensively in research and development activities for discovering new formulations and insights. These exercises eventually help in increasing the revenues of the players in the zinc eugenol market. In addition, these activities help enhance the quality of the material, ultimately expanding the influence of zinc eugenol among a large user base. Therefore, research and development activities will play a crucial role in the growth of the zinc eugenol market.

Telemedicine and Online Consultations to Add Extra Stars of Growth

Dental and endodontic treatments have undergone a sea change in terms of the way of functioning. Earlier, physical visits garnered a lot of attention but nowadays, due to the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, telemedicine and online consultations have increased exponentially. These aspects will have a significant impact on the growth of the zinc eugenol market.

Rising Awareness about the Importance of Treating Dental Problems at an Early Stage to bring Vital Growth Opportunities

The increasing awareness among a large chunk of the global populace is prognosticated to influence the growth of the zinc eugenol market. Many initiatives and campaigns are spreading the importance of early dental problems detection. This factor will have a vast impact on the growth of the zinc eugenol market.

Zinc Eugenol Market: COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has a big impact on the growth of the zinc eugenol market. The enforcement of lockdown restrictions on the back of the rising virus transmission rates led to the shutting down of manufacturing facilities and production units. These aspects have ruined the growth prospects of the zinc eugenol market. However, the lockdown relaxations will serve as a relief for the players in the zinc eugenol market.

