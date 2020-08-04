Growing Focus on Precision Medicine to Create Lucrative Opportunities in Biobanking Market from 2019 to 2027: TMR

- Equipment segment, human tissue segment will account for notable share of overall market growth

- Increase and improvement in genomic and biomedical research is generating demand for biobanks, driving market on an upward growth trajectory

- Pharmaceutical companies are moving towards personalized medicine and this is set to create demand for well-maintained biobanks

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Used to store human biological samples, biobanks are seen as essentials tools in biomedical research. And, their demand is growing in tandem with increasing research and development activities and growing focus on precision medicine around the globe.

"Over the period of 2019 to 2027, CAGR of about 7% will be charted by global biobanking market. This will take the market worth from about USD 2 billion in 2018 to approximately USD 3.6 billion by 2027. One of the most notable results of this growth will be emergence of incremental opportunities", notes Transparency Market Research.

Key Findings of Global Biobanking Market Study:

Temperature control systems will be at the forefront of growth in the global biobanking market

Players operating in the market are focusing upon launch of cryogenic storage systems, freezers and other such equipment

Robotics, and AI-driven process automation will push biobanking market on to an upward growth trajectory

Under the product segment, equipment would hold a sizeable share of market growth

The human tissue segment under the biospecimen category would contribute notably to growth in the market

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Biobanking Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Biobanking Market:

A number of factors of growth are marking the landscape of global biobanking market, keeping it buoyant over the forecast period, notes Transparency Market Research. A glimpse into some of the notable trends and drivers taking the global biobanking market on an upward growth trajectory is provided below:

Increase in research in the fields of genomics and proteomics is set to propel growth in the market

Higher adoption of LIMS and notable advancement in technology will fuel market growth over the forecast period

Incidence of life threatening diseases is increasing and this is set to push the market on a higher growth curve

Growing focus on innovation is paving way for emergence of effective products, pushing market forward

Automated equipment is witnessing an increase in its demand, boosting growth in market

For a detailed analysis of global biobanking market by product, application, and storage, visit TOC at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/1568

Regional Analysis of Global Biobanking Market:

North America will maintain a dominant position in the regional charts of global biobanking market

will maintain a dominant position in the regional charts of global biobanking market Early adoption of novel products, well-structured healthcare industry, and presence of prominent names in the regional market will support dominance

Asia Pacific (APAC) will grow at a notable compound annual growth rate, emerging as a lucrative regional market

Analyze global biobanking market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Competitive Landscape of Global Biobanking Market:

The global biobanking market is competitive and some of the prominent names in the landscape who are setting high benchmarks are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PHC Holdings Corporation (Panasonic Healthcare), Hamilton Company, Chart Industries, Inc., VWR International, LLC (Avantor, Inc.), QIAGEN N.V., Greiner AG, Brooks Automation, Inc., Merck KGaA, and Tecan Trading AG, among others.

Purchase the Biobanking Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

A comprehensive profiling has been done by Transparency Market Research on the basis of financials, business segments, strategies, recent developments, and product portfolio. It is significant to note here that key strategies being deployed by players in the global biobanking market include entering into synergistic alliances, developing advanced automated equipment, and launching novel products in the market.

Browse More Press Release - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/press-releases.htm

Global Biobanking Market: Segmentation

Biobanking Market by Product

Equipment

Temperature Control Systems

Consumables

Software & Services

Biobanking Market by Biospecimen

Blood Products

Human Tissues

Cell Lines

Nucleic Acids

Others

Biobanking Market by Application

Therapeutics

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Others

Biobanking Market by Storage

Manual

Automated

Biobanking Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Healthcare Industry:

Drug Discovery Informatics Market: The global drug discovery informatics market was valued approximately US$ 2.0 Bn in 2016 and is anticipated to register CAGR of over 17.0% from 2017 to 2025 to reach value of approximately US$ 7.8 Bn by 2025. The cost and time of drug discovery are reduced to a very large extent in comparison with the traditional drug discovery process, these drivers are likely to fuel expansion of the global drug discovery informatics market from 2017 to 2025.

Personalized Medicine Market: Rise in the prevalence of various types of cancer, affordability of personalized medicine therapy in cancer drugs and various other disease indications, less side-effects of personalized medicine therapy, high adoption in developed markets, and development of innovative drugs are factors driving the global personalized medicine market.

Centrifuge Market: The global centrifuge market was valued at ~US$ 1 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a considerable CAGR from 2020 to 2030. Centrifuges can be defined as machines, which employ centrifugal force for the separation of substances of different densities, aids in removing moisture, and for stimulation of gravitational effects. The global centrifuge market is driven by the growth of the life sciences industry, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, growing research in genomics and proteomics, and increasing prevalence of blood related diseases leading to the demand for blood components

Browse Our Latest Reports - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Browse More Upcoming Reports by Transparency Market Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/biobanking-market.htm

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research