Growing Emphasis on Sustainability and Implementation of Eco-friendly Practices to Surge the Bulk Terminal Market at a CAGR of 3.9% by 2034

Future Market Insights' forecast of growth in the bulk terminal market. It emphasizes the key drivers – global trade and industrialization – without mentioning specific figures. It avoids bullet points and focuses on the overall trend.

NEWARK, Del., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global bulk terminal market is forecast to increase from USD 19,641 million in 2024 to USD 28,800 million by 2034. Over the assessment period, global demand for bulk terminals is projected to surge at a CAGR of 3.9%.

Bulk terminal is a vital component of the global logistics and supply chain ecosystem, facilitating the storage, handling, and distribution of bulk commodities across industries. Terminals strategically located at transportation hubs provide specialized infrastructure and handling equipment for bulk commodities like crude oil and coal.

Terminal operators use advanced technologies such as AI and automation solutions to enhance operational efficiency and ensure safety and environmental compliance. Key factors significantly surging growth are industrialization, urbanization, sustainability considerations, and regulatory requirements.

The market is characterized by intense competition, evolving customer demands, and the need for continuous investment in infrastructure, technology, and workforce development. As the backbone of the logistics industry, bulk terminals are essential for economic growth, trade, and development worldwide.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The market is projected to thrive at 3.9% CAGR through 2034.

CAGR through 2034. By bulk type, the dry type segment is set to reach USD 17,138 million by 2034.

by 2034. China is projected to reach USD 2,658.2 million by 2034.

is projected to reach by 2034. Demand in India is predicted to rise at 4.5% CAGR through 2034.

is predicted to rise at CAGR through 2034. By 2034, the United States is set to surge at 2.6% CAGR.

"Rising demand for commodities like coal, grain, and minerals in emerging nations is set to create ample opportunities for manufacturers. Governments worldwide are investing in port infrastructure to boost economic growth and ease international trade. Furthermore, environmental sustainability and regulatory compliance demand innovative solutions, including energy-efficient cranes and dust, which is spurring growth." - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

The global bulk terminal market is competitive, with leading players accounting for 20% to 25% share. Thessaloniki Port Authority SA., Global Ports Investments PLC., China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd., Company Limited, and DP World Ltd. are considered to be leading players in the market.

Key bulk terminal companies are investing in continuous research for producing new products and increasing their production capacity to meet end-user demand. They are also showing an inclination toward adopting strategies, including acquisitions, partnerships, mergers, and facility expansions, to strengthen their footprint.

Industry Update-

In 2024, APM Terminals announced a USD 500 million investment for a new container terminal in Louisiana .

APM Terminals announced a investment for a new container terminal in . In 2023, AD Ports Group acquired Noatum's APM terminals in Castellón in Spain .

More Insights into the Bulk Terminal Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the global bulk terminal market, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period 2024 to 2034. To understand the industry potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on bulk type (dry type [grain, coal, iron ore, and others] liquid type [oil and gas]) and region.

About The Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

