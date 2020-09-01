Growing Dental Tourism Expected to Create Novel Opportunities in Restorative Materials Market: TMR

Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of market for the forecast period to be 7.5%, leading to higher valuation of about USD 11.5 billion by 2030

Growing demand for dental treatment and increasing disposable income are set to be notable factors of growth in the global and Asia Pacific restorative materials market

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing awareness regarding dental health is being noted worldwide. Some of the reasons are increasing cases of issues such as discoloration and misalignment and so on. This is set to drive the global and Asia Pacific restorative materials market on an upward facing curve over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Asia Pacific will grow at a notable pace over this period owing to growing dental tourism. India, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, and Singapore are preferred destination, contributing significantly to growth in the region."

Key findings of Global and Asia Pacific Restorative Materials Market Study:

Hospital segment under the applications category has been a leading segment over the past few years and the trend is set to continue into the forecast period of this report

Increasing availability of high value equipment and increasing number of multispecialty hospitals are leading factors of growth in the aforementioned segment

Dental institutes and research centers will witness growth over the forecast period owing to increase in demand for technologically advanced products

On the basis of type, the segment for composite resins is anticipated to chart notable growth owing to high demand expected over the forecast period

Growing adoption of biomaterials in dental procedures is set to be a significant growth factor in the segment

Key Drivers of Growth in Global and Asia Pacific Restorative Materials Market:

Growing awareness regarding dental health, accompanied by increase in disposable income is a notable factor of growth in the market

Increasing dental tourism, particularly towards developing nations is set to drive the global restorative materials market over the forecast period

Government initiatives directed towards improvement in healthcare infrastructure and improvement in medical outcomes are paving way for a higher trajectory

Regional Analysis of Global and Asia Pacific Restorative Materials Market:

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region held a notable share by volume of the restorative materials market and is set to witness notable growth over the forecast period

(APAC) region held a notable share by volume of the restorative materials market and is set to witness notable growth over the forecast period Increasing demand in hospitals and dental clinics of the region owing to improving standard of living, healthcare infrastructure, and per capita income is a notable factor

Competitive Analysis of Global and Asia Pacific Restorative Materials Market:

The market for restorative materials is a dynamic landscape marked by proactive measures taken by various players for gaining competitive edge. These are shaping the competitors landscape in a major way. These strategies, along with financials and other product information are provided by Transparency Market Research in the report it has prepared.

Some of the players that are renowned and quite active in the market are 3M Company, Dentsply Sirona, COLTENE Group, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Voco GmbH, Kulzer GmbH, GC Corporation, Ultradent Products Inc., Septodont Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd., Medicinos linija, UAB, Prime Dental Products Pvt Ltd, IDENTA Dental Material GmbH, KaVo Kerr, and Shofu Dental Manufacturing Co., Ltd., among others.

Expansion in production capacity is a key focus of players as demand for the materials is steadily increases, leading to gaps in supply. Product improvement is also a key driver of growth for individual players.

Global & Asia Pacific Restorative Materials Market: Segmentation

Restorative Materials Market, by Type

Amalgam

Composite Resin

Glass Ionomer

Restorative Materials Market, by Application

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Dental Institutes & Research Centers

Others (including Ambulatory Surgery Centers)

Restorative Materials Market, by Region

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Vietnam



Thailand



Rest of ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

