Growing Demand for Hygiene Products due to COVID-19 Pandemic to Boost Growth of Hygiene Packaging Market between 2020 and 2028: TMR

- The escalating consumption of packed products and a considerable increase in awareness regarding hygiene may bring expansive growth opportunities for the hygiene packaging market

- The global hygiene packaging market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4 percent during the assessment period of 2020-2028

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for hygiene products has increased considerably over the years. The rising demand for toilet rolls, folded tissues, napkins, kitchen rolls, diapers, surgical clothing, and others may bring expansive growth opportunities for the hygiene packaging market through the assessment period of 2020-2028. The growing urbanization across the globe is also a positive indicator of growth for the hygiene packaging market.

Hygiene packaging is a type of packaging used to protect various products. These packaging solutions accelerate hygiene levels. The rising concerns regarding hygiene may further boost the growth prospects of the hygiene packaging market to a great extent.

According to the Transparency Market Research (TMR) experts, the global hygiene packaging market is extrapolated to expand at a CAGR of 4 percent across the forecast period of 2020-2028. After a scrutinized and thorough analysis, the experts also state that the growth will be consistent barring some minimal disruptions.

The growing influence of hygiene packaging across a variety of end-users may add extra stars of growth across the assessment period of 2020-2028. The heightening awareness about female sanitation and hygiene may further improve the growth rate of the hygiene packaging market. The ongoing research and development activities to make the packaging more sustainable and convenient for the end-users will boost the growth of the hygiene packaging market substantially.

Hygiene Packaging Market: Bird's Eye View

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) suggest the players in the hygiene packaging market focus on developments and upgrades that are in tandem with the sustainability protection laws across various regions. This factor, according to the analysts, will attract considerable demand from numerous end-users. Furthermore, the analysts state that sustainable, hygienic, and recyclable solutions are the pathway to a clean and green future for the planet.

Key Findings of the Report

Booming Sales of Toilet Paper during Pandemic to Increase Growth Prospects

As strict stay-at-home were announced on the back of the novel coronavirus pandemic, panic buying and hoarding of toilet paper rolls were observed across many regions. This aspect led to a rise in demand for toilet papers, eventually increasing the growth rate of the hygiene packaging market. In spite of the supply chain disruptions and other obstacles, the growth of the hygiene packaging market is expected to remain afloat due to the booming toilet papers demand.

Increasing Geriatric Population Numbers to Enhance Growth Prospects across Hygiene Packaging Market

The geriatric population is increasing at a rapid rate. They form a large base for the consumption of hygiene products. Thus, the rapidly rising geriatric population is directly proportional to the growth of the hygiene packaging market.

Escalating Demand for Sanitizers and Liquid Soaps to Invite Extensive Growth

The increasing demand for sanitizers and liquid soaps due to the novel coronavirus pandemic may invite tremendous growth opportunities for the hygiene packaging market. The production of these products was a also allowed during the lockdown restrictions. Hence, this factor will lead to an inclination in the growth rate of the hygiene packaging market.

Hygiene Packaging Market: Growth Boosters

The heightening demand for toilet papers may bring tremendous growth opportunities for the hygiene packaging market

The packaging material is sustainable and is recyclable which makes them eco-friendly, eventually increasing the demand for hygiene packaging

The replacement of plastic materials with hygiene packaging in the food and beverage industry may further enhance the growth prospects of the hygiene packaging market

