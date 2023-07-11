Growing Demand for Diamond Market - Increasing disposable income to Drive the Market Size to USD 138.53 Billion with a Noteworthy CAGR of 4.49% by 2030, According to Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Zion Market Research study, the global diamond market size was valued at around USD 97.45 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach a value of USD 138.53 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.49% during the forecast period (2023- 2030).



The report delves deeper into several crucial aspects of the global diamond industry. It includes a detailed discussion of existing growth factors and restraints. Future growth opportunities and challenges that impact the diamond market are comprehensively addressed in the report.

Report Link with All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/diamond-market

Diamond Market: Overview

Diamonds are composed of unadulterated carbon. It is one of the most valuable minerals on the planet. By far, diamond is the hardest naturally occurring mineral known to science and industry. In the years since their commercialization, diamonds have achieved the status of precious gemstones. However, due to the mineral's intriguing chemical and physical properties, it also has extensive industrial applications. The peculiarity and popularity of diamonds are attributable, in part, to their sparkle, brilliance, and hardness. They are currently found in three types of deposits: kimberlite pipelines, glacial tills, and alluvial gravels.

Researchers report that the carbon responsible for creating diamonds originates from the melting of preexisting rocks found in the upper mantle of the earth, which is 70 to 120 miles below the earth's surface. Demand and consumption of diamonds in the industrial and jewellery sectors have increased dramatically in recent years.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for More Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/diamond-market

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

2023 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

204+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes an Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research Methodology

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Diamond Market Reports:

As per the analysis, the diamond market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 4.49% between 2023 and 2030.

The diamond market size was worth around USD 97.45 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately USD 138.53 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The diamond market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing valuation of diamonds

Based on application segmentation, jewelry was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on product segmentation, natural was the leading product in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Browse Complete Report Here | Diamond Market By Application (Industrial And Jewelry), By Product (Synthetic And Natural), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Diamond Market: Growth Factors

Rising in diamond value will fuel market expansion

The global diamond market is anticipated to expand due to the rising value of diamonds. Many users view these minerals as long-term investments due to the fact that the value of diamonds rises over time. The 'Kohinoor', the world's most famous diamond, is presently valued at over USD 19 billion. Increasing disposable income and a shift in the perceived investment value of diamonds have contributed to a rise in global demand for diamonds of all shapes and sizes. In 2021, the jewelry and timepieces division of LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton, a multinational luxury house, reported a nearly 167% increase in revenue. The announcement was made shortly after Tiffany & Co., a well-known provider of diamond jewelry, formed a partnership with LVMH. This segment's total revenue in 2021 was greater than $10 billion.

Diamond Market: Restricting Factors

The high cost of diamonds will hamper market growth

Diamonds are the only precious gemstones comprised of a single element, which contributes to their enduring popularity. Typically, they consist of 99.5% carbon. These factors contribute to the high price of diamonds for commercial or industrial use. Given that the creation of diamond-based jewelry is labor-intensive and necessitates the assistance of highly experienced labourers, the brand offering the product also has an impact on the price. The average price of 1 carat of the diamond can range between $1,250 and $1,700, depending on a variety of factors, including carat weight, quality, colour, and clarity, to mention a few. In the future years, it could have a substantial impact on the global diamond market's sales volume.

Directly Purchase a Copy of The Report with TOC | Quick Delivery Available @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/diamond-market

Global Diamond Market: Segmentation

The global market for diamonds is segmented by application, product, and region.

By Application

Industrial

Jewelry

Industrial and jewelry are the two global market segments based on application. In the future years, the diamond industry is anticipated to be led by the jewelry segment due to the rising purchasing power of middle-income groups and the enduring popularity of diamond-based jewelry among luxury-buyers. Aditya Birla, an Indian conglomerate, declared its entrance into the jewelry market with an initial investment of USD 50 billion in June 2023. The name of the new business is Novel Jewels. Such announcements indicate the expansion of the diamond market in developing nations like India.

By Product

Synthetic

Natural

The global market is divided into synthetic and natural segments based on product. Current industry expansion is dominated by the natural segment, although the synthetic segment's market share is consistently increasing. The high price of diamonds extracted from the earth signifies luxury and perceived status. Since natural diamonds have a higher resale value than their counterparts, the majority of individuals are likely to invest in and purchase them. Diamond engagement rings generate more than 39% of the total revenue generated by engagement rings. In June 2023, De Beers, the most well-known diamond jewelry manufacturer in the world, launched 15 rings with lab-grown diamonds on the Lightbox website to determine consumer preference between the two diamond varieties.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/diamond-market

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global diamond Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global diamond market include;

Rio Tinto Diamonds

De Beers Group

Alrosa-Nyurba

Petra Diamonds

Leviev Group

Lucara Diamond Corp

Dominion Diamond Mines

Graff Diamonds

Blue Nile

Chow Tai Fook

Signet Jewelers

Gem Diamonds

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the growth rate forecast and market size for Diamond Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Diamond Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Diamond Market Industry?

What segments does the Diamond Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Diamond Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 97.45 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 138.53 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.49% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Rio Tinto Diamonds, De Beers Group, Alrosa-Nyurba, Petra Diamonds, Leviev Group, Lucara Diamond Corp, Dominion Diamond Mines, Graff Diamonds, Blue Nile, Chow Tai Fook, Signet Jewelers, Gem Diamonds, and others. Segments Covered By Application, By Product, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Request Free Brochure of the Global Diamond Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/diamond-market

Regional Analysis:

North America will dominate the world with the fastest development rate

North America is anticipated to lead the global diamond market during the forecast period. Due to the increasing use of diamonds in industrial applications, the United States and Canada are expected to become the largest contributors. The primary applications of laboratory-created or synthetic diamonds are in mining, construction, and machinery manufacturing. In recent years, stone quarrying and highway construction have generated substantial revenue. In addition, the regional jewellery segment contributes to the expansion of the North American market.

In 2020, after the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, there was a surge in demand for diamond jewellery in the United States, which led to increased online sales. Geographically located in both Europe and Asia, Russia is presently the largest producer and supplier of diamonds. However, the ongoing conflict with Ukraine has affected the diamond industry in Russia.

Diamond Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Southeast Asia



Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Sanitary Ware Market By Technology (Spangles, Slip Casting, Pressure Coating, Jiggering, Isostatic Casting, And Others), By Product Type (Urinals, Washbasins & Kitchen Sinks, Bidets, Water Closets, Faucets, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Online And Offline), By End-User (Commercial And Residential), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

By Technology (Spangles, Slip Casting, Pressure Coating, Jiggering, Isostatic Casting, And Others), By Product Type (Urinals, Washbasins & Kitchen Sinks, Bidets, Water Closets, Faucets, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Online And Offline), By End-User (Commercial And Residential), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030 PBSA Market By Accommodation Type (Halls Of Residence, Private Student Accommodation, And Rented Rooms Or Houses), By Location (City Center And Periphery), By Rent Type (Basic Rent And Total Rent), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

By Accommodation Type (Halls Of Residence, Private Student Accommodation, And Rented Rooms Or Houses), By Location (City Center And Periphery), By Rent Type (Basic Rent And Total Rent), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030 Canopy Market By End-User (Non-Residential And Residential), By Application (Event Or Large Canopy And Shade Canopy), By Material (Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), And Polyester Cloth), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

By End-User (Non-Residential And Residential), By Application (Event Or Large Canopy And Shade Canopy), By Material (Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), And Polyester Cloth), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030 Electric Blankets Market By Type (Over Blankets, Under Blankets, And Electric Pads), By End User (Hotels, Hospitals, And Households), By Distribution Channel (Online And Offline), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

By Type (Over Blankets, Under Blankets, And Electric Pads), By End User (Hotels, Hospitals, And Households), By Distribution Channel (Online And Offline), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030 Ceramic Tableware Market By Product Type (Ceramic Dinnerware, Ceramic Beverageware, And Ceramic Flatware), By Material Type (Bone China, Stoneware, Porcelain, And Others), By Product (Plates, Bowls, Cups, Trays, And Cutlery), By Application (Household Purpose And Commercial Purpose), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Wholesalers, Online, Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Consumer Goods Industry

Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | YouTube

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries.

Our database is been updated constantly to fulfil our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +1 (844) 845-5245

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +1 (855) 465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zion Market Research