Growing Concern about Baby's Health and Protection is expected to Spur Demand in the Global Baby Diapers Market, Rise in the Number of Working Women to Further Widen Scope of the Market - TMR

- The demand for diapers grows in the light of technological developments and the use of innovative fabrics. The stronger the demand in the market, the more baby and parent friendly the diaper is

- The increased birth rate and expanding awareness about baby cleanliness are likely to drive the baby diaper business

ALBANY, N.Y., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A baby diaper refers to a piece of undergarment with a folded fabric devised for drawing up between the legs and is secured at the waist. It is an infant wear to collect faeces. The need for baby diapers is increasing as the world's population grows, particularly in the developing parts of the world. Parents also seek high quality products to provide improved baby comfort and security. Disposable diapers, as compared to other types of diapers, are anticipated to be the most popular in the near future due to their convenience, efficiency, and ease of use. Multilayer-sheet disposable and lightweight diapers are being offered by manufacturers to provide greater protection while also being convenient. Benefits of diapers are likely to boost its demand in the global baby diapers market in the near future.

With increased disposable income, the demand for infant diapers is likely to rise in the years to come. A surge in the number of working women, increasing worries about baby health, and better understanding of baby diapers are expected to boost demand for baby diapers during the forecast timeframe, from 2019 to 2027. In addition, an improvement in living standards coupled with a growth in consumer purchasing power is anticipated to offer immense growth opportunities to the global baby diaper market in the years to come.

The global baby diaper market is predicted to attain a valuation of around US$ 84.1 Bn by 2027. The market is expected to grow at a growth rate of 6.4% CAGR over the analysis timeline, from 2019 to 2027. The increased involvement of women in the workforce is amongst the most important reasons driving development of the global baby diaper market. Purchasing power of women is increasing as they work in a variety of employment types and industry verticals at any and all grades, from white collar to blue collar. This has resulted in women becoming more self-sufficient and having more spare income, allowing them to devote a significant portion of their income to their convenience and that of their children. This is likely to add to the expansion of the global baby diaper market, subsequently causing demand for these items to rise.

Key Findings of Market Report

Disposable diapers are rapidly gaining popularity around the world. Disposable diapers are becoming more popular as a result of the greater comfort they provide as compared to cloth diapers. In industrialised nations, the production and availability of fresh, organic and environmentally friendly items has spurred the use of biodegradable diapers. Biodegradable diapers are comprised of plant-based, organic materials and are devoid of hazardous plastic and chemicals. The demand for biodegradable diapers is rising since they are made without skin irritants or petrochemicals and are healthy for baby skin. The global baby diaper market is being driven by this factor.

With increased disposable income, demand for infant diapers is likely to rise in the near future. During the forecast period, growing worries about the health of babies, rising awareness about the utilization of baby diapers, and an increase in the number of working women are expected to drive demand for baby diapers. Furthermore, rising standards of living and augmented consumer spending power are likely to provide profitable prospects to the global baby diaper market.

The global baby diaper market was dominated by North America. This was attributable to a rise in consumer income and increased understanding of newborn cleanliness amongst parents. The expanding birth rate and heightened awareness about baby's cleanliness are expected to foster development of the global baby diaper market. The market is also likely to be fuelled by increased health and personal care spending. In the near future, new market players with a variety of innovative products are expected to enter regional and local marketplaces, is likely to boost the global baby diaper market. In addition to that, increased urbanisation and stronger economic conditions are expected to strengthen the market in the years to come.

Baby Diapers Market: Growth Drivers

Eco-friendly and organic products' availability has spurred its adoption in the developed countries. These diapers are comprised of plant-based and organic materials are free from any kind of hazardous plastic and chemicals.

Sensitizing baby diapers, growing concerns about baby's health, and increasing number of numbers of working women are all projected to boost demand for baby diapers.

Baby Diapers Market: Key Competitors

Unicharm Corporation

Procter & Gamble Co.

Fujian Shuangheng Group Co., Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Baby Diapers Market: Segmentation

Product

Cloth Diapers

Disposable Diapers

Training Nappies

Swim Pants

Conventional

Absorption Type

Low

High

Style

Tape Style

Pant Style

Channel

Online

Offline

