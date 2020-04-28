Growing at an Annualized Rate of 10%, the Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market is Estimated to be Worth Around USD 1.6 Billion by 2030, Claims Roots Analysis

Traditional drug discovery is associated with exorbitant investments, prolonged lead evolution timelines and high attrition rates; the fragment-based approach is a versatile technique, enabling researchers to mitigate a number of existing challenges

According to experts in this field, fragment-based drug discovery solutions have facilitated the identification of viable pharmacological leads against otherwise hard to target biomolecules. In fact, many service provider companies are offering fragment libraries and support to the medical research community in order to develop an appropriate intervention to treat the illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Key Market Insights

Over 85 firms claim to offer fragment-based drug discovery services and technologies

Of these, more than 40 players were observed to provide both fragment-based libraries and technologies. It is worth mentioning that more than 55% of the service providers use biophysical techniques, namely X-ray crystallography, surface plasmon resonance, and nuclear magnetic resonance, for fragment screening / optimization.

Europe has emerged as a services hub for fragment-based drug discovery

It is worth noting that nearly 50% of the library and service providers engaged in this field are headquartered in Europe. This is followed players based in North America (40%) and Asia Pacific (10%). Regions within Asia Pacific include (in decreasing order of number of companies) China, India, and Japan.

Partnership activity within this domain has grown at a CAGR of 74%, between 2015 and 2019

More than 65 agreements have been inked in the last five years; majority of these were research and development agreements (55%). This was followed by instances of merger and acquisition (19%); recent examples include (in reverse chronological order) acquisition of Prestwick Chemical by Domain Therapeutics (2019), Prosarix by RxCelerate (2019), and Sierra Sensors by Bruker (2018).

The fragment-based approach is estimated to save ~35% of the overall drug discovery cost

According to estimates presented in the report, by 2030, the adoption of fragment-based drug discovery is likely to result in cost savings of over USD 6 million, per small molecule. Apart from reducing the overall cost, this approach also enables saving in terms of time and other resources.

By 2030, North America is anticipated to capture 50% of the market opportunity

The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster rate (10.9%). In terms of the type of service offered, by 2030, library screening (65%) is likely to represent the largest share of the market, followed by fragment optimization (23%) and fragment screening (12%) services.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players in the fragment-based drug discovery library and services market?

What are the key biophysical techniques used by service providers for screening fragment libraries and lead optimization?

Which types of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this domain?

What is the likely cost-saving opportunity associated with the use of fragment-based drug discovery?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 1.6 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the fragment-based drug discovery market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Screening Technique Used

X-ray Crystallography



Nuclear Magnetic Resonance



Surface Plasmon Resonance



Other Screening Techniques

Type of Service Offered

Library Screening



Fragment Screening



Fragment Optimization

End User

Industry Players



Non-Industry Players

Key geographical regions

North America (US and Canada )

(US and )

Europe (UK, France , Germany , Spain , Italy , and rest of Europe )

(UK, , , , , and rest of )

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and rest of Asia-Pacific / rest of the world)

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom the fragment-based approach significantly simplifies the drug discovery process. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Jean-Yves Ortholand (Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Edelris)

Björn Walse (Chief Executive Officer, SARomics Biostructures)

The research covers profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information related to the fragment-based drug discovery focused service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

2bind

Charles River Laboratories

ChemAxon

ComInnex

Creative Biolabs

Creative Biostructure

CRELUX

Domainex

Evotec

Red Glead Discovery

SARomics Biostructures

Shanghai ChemPartner

Sygnature Discovery

Vernalis Research

