Growing Application in Multiple End-use Industries to Drive Activated Carbon Market at CAGR of 8.3% during Forecast Period: TMR Study

- Increasing utilization of adsorption capacity of activated carbon forms in various applications in several end-use industries to drive revenue generation

- Advancements in adsorptive properties help players capture incremental opportunities in pharmaceutical & personal care industries

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: Products in the activated carbon market have gained popularity in various industries for their versatile adsorptive properties, as they are used for the removal of a wide range of organic and inorganic compounds. The demand for activated carbon has risen in water and wastewater treatment for domestic and industrial purposes and its effectiveness for removal of contaminants has risen in pharmaceutical and personal care applications. The biodegradability of the adsorbates and focus on increasing the cost-effectiveness of the products will allow market players capture revenues from new applications.

The rise in use of activated carbon in wastewater treatment processes has conferred steady revenue gains to market players. The activated carbon market is projected to advance at CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. In recent months, the production of activated carbon filter masks surged during COVID-19 pandemic, thereby offering incremental opportunities. Furthermore, sales in activated carbon market have been rising to meet the requirements of personal care products among consumers.

Researchers have focused on improving surface modification for boosting the adsorptive and catalytic properties of the activated carbon. In addition, manufacturers adopting inexpensive raw materials have led to cost reduction of the final products over the years, which has fueled the uptake of activated carbon market products in various industries such as food & beverages, automotive, and mining, notes the study on activated carbon market.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart. Request a sample now – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=114

Key Findings of Activated Carbon Market Study

Use in Drinking Water Purification, Wastewater Treatment Fuels Market Growth: The adsorptive capacity of activated carbon is being increasingly utilized in industries in water and air purification applications. The demand has notably grown in advanced wastewater treatment processes to remove a range of synthetic chemicals and organic pollutants. In drinking water especially, activated carbon has demonstrated efficacy in taste and odor compounds, and has risen in demand among municipalities in various countries. The focus on purity of drinking water has spurred the use of biological activated carbon (BAC) filters, propelling sales in the activated carbon market.

The adsorptive capacity of activated carbon is being increasingly utilized in industries in water and air purification applications. The demand has notably grown in advanced wastewater treatment processes to remove a range of synthetic chemicals and organic pollutants. In drinking water especially, activated carbon has demonstrated efficacy in taste and odor compounds, and has risen in demand among municipalities in various countries. The focus on purity of drinking water has spurred the use of biological activated carbon (BAC) filters, propelling sales in the activated carbon market. Personal Care Industry to Offer Massive Avenue: A bevy of skincare product manufacturers have used activate carbon for deep cleansing and detoxification. Personal care and beauty products with activated carbon as one of the key ingredients have proliferated for skin care and hair care benefits. Technological advancements in activated carbon chemistries have enabled chemical companies to unveil thermally stable product forms, driving its demand in the activated carbon market. Moreover, the demand has risen in the pharmaceutical sector, where it is becoming popular for purification of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Activated carbon has been widely used in detoxifying pharmaceutical agents in medicines.

Request the Corona Virus impact analysis on Activated Carbon Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=114

Activated Carbon Market: Drivers

Stringent implementation of regulations pertaining to industrial effluents and air purification has driven the demand for versatile products that can remove a wide range of residues, contaminants, and pollutants

Extensive R&D especially in some developed economies for the use of adsorbents for the removal of organic compounds for safe drinking water has boosted the prospects of activate carbon market players. In addition, regulations that govern the use of efficacy of granular activated carbon (GAC) in drinking water purification has widened market avenues. A case in point is drinking water purification proposals put forth by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Activated Carbon Market: Key Industry Players

Some of the key players in the activated carbon market are Sika AG, Bostik SA, Avery Dennison Corporation, Dow Inc., H. B. Fuller, 3M, and Henkel AG and Company KGaA

Buy our Premium Research Report on Activated Carbon Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=114<ype=S

Global Activated Carbon Market: Segmentation

Activated Carbon Market, by Raw Material

Coal Based

Coconut Shell Based

Wood Based

Others (including Petroleum Pitch)

Activated Carbon Market, by Form

Powdered

Granular/Crushed

Extruded/Pelletized

Others (including Spherical)

Activated Carbon Market, by Application

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Air Purification

Food & Beverages

Industrial Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Mining

Others (including Personal Care)

Activated Carbon Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Industry:

Large Blow Molded Products Market - The global large blow molded products market was valued over US$ 4.79 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 7.77 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Large blow molded products are produced by forming hollow plastic parts. Large blow molded products such as automotive air ducts, jerry cans, and hollow industrial preform parts are made by using the blow molded process. Large blow molding offers advantages compared to other injection molding processes. Many industries use one of the three blow molding types to create common every day products, while others use the process to create unique low volume products.

Polycarbonate Diols Market - The global polycarbonate diols market was valued over US$ 200 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 400 Mn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Polycarbonate diols are resistant to oxidation, wear, and stains; they also provide resistance to hydrolysis in polyurethane products as compared to polyester polyols and polyether. Solid polycarbonate diols provide high strength, excellent mechanical properties, efficient performance, and high thermal stability when used at low temperature. The demand for polycarbonate is increasing across the globe primarily due to the rise in the demand for synthetic leather. Solid polycarbonates are also employed in various applications in diverse sectors such as waterborne paints & coatings in textiles, furniture, and automotive. The liquid form of polycarbonate diols is made from traditional polyols, which consist of a hydrophilic group. As a result, the water resistant property of the material is adversely affected. Polycarbonate is added to improve the hydrolysis resistance of polyurethane materials. Consequently, polycarbonate diols can be used effectively in the production of waterborne polyurethane materials.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/activated-carbon-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research