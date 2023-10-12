Growing Aesthetic Demands for Contour and Shape Control Drive the Demand for Dental Matrix Systems | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global dental matrix systems market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by increasing awareness of oral hygiene and dental care, growing demand for affordable aesthetic restorations, and the development of innovative dental matrices. This will propel the dental matrix systems market to US$ 449.0 million by 2033

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for dental matrix systems is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by several factors like increased dental surgery procedures, including reconstructive and cosmetic around the globe, and regular dental check-ups. The global market currently stands at US$ 232.5 Million in 2022, projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% (2023-2033).

The dental industry has been transitioning towards digital solutions, which also applies to dental matrices. Digital impressions and CAD/CAM (Computer-Aided Design/Computer-Aided Manufacturing) technologies have allowed for more precise and customizable dental matrices, enabling better-fitting restorations and improved patient outcomes.

It can be observed that with the increasing number of dental diseases, the number of dentists is also increasing. An increasing number of dentists leads to an increase in the usage of dental sutures, as cases such as tooth extractions are very common in any dental clinic. Thus, the increasing number of dental disorders and dentists has strongly impacted the increased use of dental matrix systems globally. The growing number of dentists, including general dentists, periodontists, prosthodontists, oral surgeons, and pediatric dentists, is a major factor in this market.

In general, the market for dental matrix systems is likely to expand more in the coming years, owing to increased aesthetic demands for contour & shape control.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By matrices, sectional dental matrix systems account for US$ 134.2 Million in 2022, allowing for better fit around interproximal areas to produce a point of contact for a more natural and anatomical contour.

in 2022, allowing for better fit around interproximal areas to produce a point of contact for a more natural and anatomical contour. By material, steel accounts for US$ 108.1 Million in 2022. Compared to other materials, stainless steel is relatively inexpensive, making it a cost-effective solution for dental practices.

in 2022. Compared to other materials, stainless steel is relatively inexpensive, making it a cost-effective solution for dental practices. By application, dental filling accounts for over 25% of the market share globally in 2022. Dental matrix systems reconstruct teeth' natural form and contour during filling procedures. They form a temporary barrier between the tooth being replaced and neighboring teeth, allowing the dentist to correctly pack the filling material and establish the proper anatomical shape.

of the market share globally in 2022. Dental matrix systems reconstruct teeth' natural form and contour during filling procedures. They form a temporary barrier between the tooth being replaced and neighboring teeth, allowing the dentist to correctly pack the filling material and establish the proper anatomical shape. Dental clinics hold about 34.8% of the global market share in 2022. A dental matrix replaces the missing walls containing the restorative material to provide the interproximal walls' anatomical shape and gain suitable contact points. Dental clinics first seek to increase their surgical operations and efficiency by using dental matrix systems.

of the global market share in 2022. A dental matrix replaces the missing walls containing the restorative material to provide the interproximal walls' anatomical shape and gain suitable contact points. Dental clinics first seek to increase their surgical operations and efficiency by using dental matrix systems. By region, North America held the dominant share in the world in 2022. The demand for increased dental surgery procedures, including reconstructive and cosmetic, is substantial in the United States . The dental matrix plays a crucial role in enabling these procedures.

"Growing demand for minimizing soft tissue trauma for gingival protection contributes to higher demand for dental matrix systems globally," says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Market Competition

Leading companies opt for various strategies to continue maintaining their market share. These include continuous innovation, investment in research and development, and new product launches.

In October 2022 , 3M Oral Care introduced a new personalized matrix technology that makes restorative operations more economical for consumers and increases dentists' predictability.

, Oral Care introduced a new personalized matrix technology that makes restorative operations more economical for consumers and increases dentists' predictability. In Sep. 2018 , Dentsply Sirona introduced Azento, a tooth replacement in one-box solution that can be tailored to match the needs and timelines of patients and dental professionals.

Report Scope as Per Dental Matrix Systems Industry Analysis:

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2015 to 2022 Market Analysis US$ Million for Value, Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, Central Asia, Russia & Belarus, Balkan & Baltic Countries and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Key Countries Covered USA, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Columbia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Australia & New Zealand, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, Nordic Countries, UK, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic, GCC Countries, Türkiye, Northern Africa, South Africa, Israel and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Key Market Segments Covered Matrices, Material, Application, Distribution Channel and Region Key Companies Profiled DuraPro Health

Ultradent Products Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Safco Dental Supply LLC

Garrison Dental Solutions, LLC.

Premier Dental Co.

Young Innovations, Inc.

Medicom

Zest Dental Solutions

Pac-Dent, Inc.

Henry Schein Inc.

Clinician's Choice Dental Products Inc. Report Coverage Market Forecast, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the dental matrix systems market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2015 – 2022 and projections for 2023 – 2033. The global dental matrix systems market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader

The analysis is based on matrices (sectional dental matrix systems {universal rings, matrix bands, anatomical wedges}, circumferential dental matrix systems {comprehensive circumferential dental matrix, narrow circumferential dental matrix}, and custom dental matrix systems), material (steel, wooden, nitinol, and plastic), application (dental filling, contour & shape control, gingival protection, proximal contact & separation, dental sealing, and dental aesthetics) and distribution channel hospitals, dental clinics, group dental practices, ambulatory surgical centers, online sales {manufacturer's website, aggregator's website}) across ten key regions around the world.

