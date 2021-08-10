Growing Adoption of Industrial, Commercial Robots across Varied Industries to Drive Robot Operating System Market, Says TMR

- Rising influence of commercial robots in numerous end-use industries such as hospitality, agriculture, retail, healthcare, etc. will bring immense growth prospects for the robot operating system market

- Popularity of industrial robots adoption will bring tremendous growth opportunities for the robot operating system market between 2019 and 2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robot Operating System Market: Growth Summary

The robot operating system market is estimated to observe promising growth during the forecast period of 2019-2027. With the help of robot operating systems, commercial and industrial robots can be deployed in dynamic and public environments, alongside humans. This factor will influence the growth trajectory of the robot operating system market.

A robot operating system (ROS) is a framework used by numerous companies and organizations of different sectors across the globe. It offers a hassle-free entry point for nonprofessionals in the field of programming robots. ROS is not precisely an operating system but a Meta operating system. A Meta operating system assists another operating system in carrying out its tasks. It is open-source software, and this aspect makes it beneficial across many applications and sectors. Easy access is one of the vital advantages that help in boosting the popularity of robot operating systems. It communicates utilizing TCP/IP and other protocols.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted extensive analysis on the growth factors associated with the robot operating system market. According to the TMR experts, the robot operating system market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The global market for robot operating systems is projected to reach US$ 438 Mn by 2027.

The consistent focus on research and development activities will boost the adoption of robot operating systems to a substantial extent. In addition, rising investments from numerous firms and conglomerates will help in maintaining the overall growth structure. As more areas embrace robotic technologies, interoperability is becoming vital, which is made possible by robot operating systems. These factors will have a profound impact on the growth of the robot operating system market.

Key Findings of Report

Preference for Industrial Automation to Accelerate Growth Opportunities in Robot Operating System Market

Industrialization is increasing at a rapid pace around the world, especially in Asian countries such as China, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and Taiwan. With the heightening number of industries, the need for industrial automation is also increasing. This factor is resulting in the adoption of robotics on a large scale. For seamless integration of automation and manufacturing processes, robot operating systems play an important role. The utilization of robot operating systems in high-profile platforms such as Robonaut 2 in the International Space Station and adoption by well-established companies including General Motors is propelling the demand considerably.

Tech companies are increasing their research on building software for industrial robots. For instance, Alphabet, Google's parent organization, recently announced a new company, Intrinsic. It will mainly focus on developing software for industrial robots. Such developments will help in building the growth trajectory of the robot operating system market.

Penetration of Robot Operating Systems in Healthcare Sector to Fuel Market Growth

Growing aging population, increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, and menace of infectious diseases have stressed on the importance of robotics in the healthcare sector. The creation of smart facilities through using robot operating systems is gaining considerable momentum, as it is greatly reducing the strain on healthcare professionals. Repetitive tasks such as data processing are performed efficiently by connected devices using robot operating systems, eventually allowing the healthcare professionals to perform other productive tasks.

Some of the key players in the robot operating system market are Facus Corporation, Yaskawa Motoman, Omron Adept Technologies Inc, Husarion, and iRobot Corporation.

The global robot operating system (ROS) market is segmented as below:

Robot Operating System Market, by Component

Commercial Robot

Stationary



Portable

Industrial Robot

SCARA



Articulated



Cartesian



Linear



Others

Robot Operating System Market, by Application

Commercial

Healthcare



Hospitality



Retail



Agricultural & Farming



Others

Industrial

Automotive



Electronics



Information Technology



Food & Packaging



Rubber & Plastics



Logistics and Warehousing



Others

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Robot Operating System Market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

The U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



The U.K.



France



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia Pacific



South America



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates (U.A.E)

South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

