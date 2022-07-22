Growing adoption of contactless payments and rapid adoption of EMVs with alternative payment methods will drive the Outdoor Payment Terminal Market in USA: Ken Research

Emerging Trends such as Rising adoption of Smartphones, Alternative Payment Methods and Sustainable approaches are propelling the OPT Market in Unites States.

The rising adoption of technologies such as AI and ML for faster transactions at fuel stations, coupled with benefits such as ease of convenience offered by OPT will drive the market growth.

New entrants are partnering with other companies to enhance their offerings and improve customer experience will give major boost to the market.

GURUGRAM, India, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Growth Strategy

Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Pipeline: Major Outdoor payment terminals operators are exploring the market, players like NCR Corporation, Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Invenco Group will focus on adopting growth strategies such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and new product development to further expand their global market presence.

Government Initiatives toward EV Infrastructure: The government of the USA is focusing on carbon free economy. USA has increased its efforts to adopt electric vehicles and was one of the earliest countries to promoted electric vehicles. , Government will be able to make the citizens aware towards the cleaner energy with proper EV charging infrastructure being setup in the country by 2025 and will fuel the demand outdoor payment terminals for contact less payments and convenience.

Increase in Adoption of OPT among Consumers: The adoption outdoor payment terminals among consumers will rise due to the accelerated growth in consumers' preference for contactless payments, consumers become accustomed to a more convenient method of payment post pandemic which will drive the OPT installations at Fuel and EV charging stations in USA.

The report "USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Outlook to 2025F – Driven By Driven by Emerging Technologies like AI and ML for Faster Transactions and Government Support towards Digital Economy" by Ken Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Outdoor Payment Terminal Industry in USA. The report also covers overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of installed base of OPTs; Adoption rate of OPTs on the basis of consumer behavior; growth enablers and drivers, challenges and bottlenecks, Industry disruption technologies; regulatory framework; product comparison of different OPT brands, market shares of major OPT providers on the basis of installed base of OPTs. The report concludes with long term outlook assessing the market growth along with growth of Petroleum and Convenience Retail Stores and EV Charging Stations in the country.

Key Segments Covered:-

USA Outdoor Payment Market Sizing Analysis:

By Total Sales of installed base of OPTs, 2021-2025F

By Y-o-Y Sales of installed base of OPTs, 2021-2025F

By Adoption Rate of OPTs on the basis of Consumer Behavior, 2021-2025F

Assessing the Growth in Petroleum Convenience Stores, 2020-2025F

Assessing the Growth in EV Charging Stations, 2020-2025F

Key Target Audience:-

Outdoor Payment Terminal Providers

Outdoor Payment Terminal Distributors

Payment Processing Companies

Payment Switch Companies

Fueling Stations

Convenience Stores

EV Charging Stations

Research organizations and consulting companies

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to OPT Terminal

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Base Year: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2021– 2025F

Request for Free Sample Report @ https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NTc0NDM3

Companies Covered:-

Outdoor Payment Terminal Providers

Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Wayne Fueling System

NCR Corporation

Invenco

IDTECH

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Overview

Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Overview USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Future Outlook

Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Future Outlook Supply Side Ecosystem of USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Demand Side USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Snapshot on USA EV Station Market

EV Station Market Snapshot of USA Fuel Stations Market

Fuel Stations Market Value Chain Analysis OPT Payment Terminal Manufacturing Industry in USA

Enablers and Growth Drivers in USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

Major Challenges and Bottlenecks in USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

Entry Barriers in USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

Regulatory Framework USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

Outdoor Payment Terminal Market End User Analysis of USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Competitive Landscape in USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

Market Share of Major OPT Providers in USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

OPTs on the basis of installed base, 2021-2025F; Adoption Rate of OPTs

Long Term Outlook for USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

For more information on the research report, refer to the below link:-

USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

Related Reports:-

New Zealand Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Outlook to 2025F– Driven by Increasing Penetration of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure and Growing Adoption of OPTs Among the Consumers

New Zealand Outdoor Payment Terminal market is growing at a steady rate over the past few years, supported by increase in population in the country along with the rising popularity of electric vehicles and government initiatives such as zero emission vehicles and EMV compliance law. Increasing adoption of contactless or near-field communications (NFC) technology for credit card payment along with ground breaking technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT) and other digital platforms are opening new possibilities in the market.

New Zealand Outdoor Payment Terminal market is moderately concentrated market with Gilbarco Veeder-Root and Ingenico as the market leaders owing to the high market share on the basis of installed base of OPTs; followed by other OPT providers such as NCR, Invenco and Compac in the market. Advanced retrofit POS system, 5G-enabled devices and other new payment modes are expected to drive the New Zealand Outdoor Payment Terminal market in near future.

Canada Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Outlook to 2025F – Driven by Rising Tech Adoption and Next Generation Payments along with Government Support

Canada Outdoor Payment Terminal market is growing at a steady rate over the past few years, supported by increase in population in the country along with the rising popularity of electric vehicles and government initiatives such as zero emission vehicles and EMV compliance law. Increasing adoption of contactless or near-field communications (NFC) technology for credit card payment along with ground breaking technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT) and other digital platforms are opening new possibilities in the market.

Canada Outdoor Payment Terminal market is moderately concentrated market with Gilbarco Veeder-Root and Wayne Fueling System as the market leaders owing to the high market share on the basis of installed base of OPTs; followed by other OPT providers such as Verifone, Ingenico and Invenco in the market. Advanced retrofit POS system, 5G-enabled devices and other new payment modes are expected to drive the Canada Outdoor Payment Terminal market in near future.

Follow Us

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

support@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ken Research