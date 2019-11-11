Grow Your Business and Stand Out With Aspiegel

Jervis Su, CEO of Aspiegel Limited, said in his presentation, "We are experiencing a profound transformation in all areas, led by rapid technological development and mobility. In this sense, we want to offer from Aspiegel the best possible experience for smartphone users. To achieve this, Aspiegel has created a comprehensive ecosystem that includes different premium services, which can be enjoyed easily and quickly, in order to enrich the mobile life of users."

Based in Europe, for Europe

Aspiegel's services have been deployed in 60 countries and regions, pushing the ultimate premium smart living experience forward to benefit every user, family and organisation. Aspiegel currently provides digital services for more than 53 million HUAWEI and Honor device users, at a yearly growth of 79%.

Aspiegel is committed to continuously improving the ecosystem, and aims to give every user of HUAWEI and Honor devices high-quality services such as AppGallery, Cloud, Browser, Themes, Assistant, Themes and more.

AppGallery is preloaded to all HUAWEI and Honor devices and has 20 million monthly active users within these 60 countries and regions. To continue developing this platform, Aspiegel offers app developers ongoing support to achieve mutual business success. The ecosystem also fully supports all billing capabilities to give developers different options to monetise their apps, including In-App Purchases, Subscriptions or Ad-funded apps. As the comprehensive story-telling window to mobile users, the Browser, Cloud and Themes app also provide services to millions of active users.

Bridging between top video content partners and users, HUAWEI Video has already been launched in Italy and Spain and will roll out across 20+ countries by January 2020. HUAWEI Music is available in 115 countries/regions and will be rolled out across Europe beginning in Q4 2019.

Open ecosystem defines future

To provide a better experience to millions of mobile users, Aspiegel provides to all developers a fully open capability framework based on chipset-device-cloud strategies, including HMS Core, HMS Capability, HMS Connect and various tools.

Aspiegel provides 55 services and 997 APIs for empowering developers' innovations. As one of the most important parts of the ecosystem, HMS Core offers capabilities that allow developers to unleash the full power of their own projects. By the end of 2019, Aspiegel will have launched 24 HMS Core kits.

Empowering 5G innovation

Facing the AI and 5G era, Aspiegel will help developers to easily reach multiple touch points across HUAWEI's ecosystem, so that developers can focus on innovation with Aspiegel's full support. Aspiegel will establish several DigiX labs in European cities, including Dublin, Düsseldorf, Warsaw and more. With developer technical support engineer (DTSe), Aspiegel aims to empower innovation and local support.

What's more, with the 1 Billion US-Dollars Incentive Program across the world, Developers can benefit in the full product life cycle for development, marketing and business growth.

With mobile rapidly becoming the epicenter of user's lives, Aspiegel aims to build the bridge between developer's content and global users. Aspiegel will provide world-leading technologies to shape an open, collaborative, best-in-class digital ecosystem. Join Aspiegel and grow together - from Europe to the world.

About Aspiegel Limited

Aspiegel Limited is a mobile services provider, founded in 2015 and located in the capital of Republic of Ireland. By powering up the business partners & continuously improving the eco-system, Aspiegel is committed to bring the best digital life experience in all scenarios to every Huawei & Honor device users in Europe.

https://consumer.huawei.com/de/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026840/Jervis_Su.jpg

SOURCE Aspiegel Limited