Grow with Xiaomi: Powering the Next-Gen Internet Ecosystem with AI

BANGKOK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 17, 2025, Xiaomi's International Internet Business Department (Xiaomi IIB) successfully held the Xiaomi Internet Partner Conference 2026 in Thailand, gathering key partners from around the world to share its vision for the AI era.

Qiang Song, General Manager of International Internet Business Department at Xiaomi, during his speech at the Xiaomi Internet Partner Conference 2026 in Thailand.

During the conference, four on-device AI features were introduced—AI Search, Creative Tools, Pet Companion, and Shopping Assistant. "We regard exceptional user experience as the core of our mission," said Qiang Song, General Manager of Xiaomi IIB. "In this fast-moving era of AI, we are also eager to grow together with our partners and seize every opportunity."

For example, Pet Companion introduces an adorable home-screen AI pet that performs actions like eating, sleeping, and playing. Integrated with system apps, it provides practical functions such as step counts and weather reminders, while responding to users' voice input, offering users a unique and emotionally engaging experience.

And the Shopping Assistant helps users discover products efficiently. The on-device AI identifies details, finds similar items and claims coupons, all accessible with a single tap. Its floating system-level product page ensures a fast and convenient shopping experience.

Beyond its AI advancements, Xiaomi has also strengthened its open and sustainable ecosystem for applications, games, content, and services, creating new possibilities for both users and partners.

Minicard, an on-device capability, provides a flexible and seamless app distribution experience for GetApps, Xiaomi's overseas official app store. Recent enhancements have focused on streamlining app publishing, optimizing launch flows, and delivering actionable insights, unlocking OEM potential to support app ecosystem growth.

In gaming, Xiaomi's joint operations have attracted a large number of developers, with over 450 in-app purchase (IAP) titles launched in supported regions, achieving 90% annual revenue growth. The team leverages on-device resources for broader reach through placements such as full-screen, home page, and Games tab banners, while even extending reach beyond GetApps to other premium Xiaomi media.

Xiaomi has also developed an OEM native advertising framework that provides on-device placements and cross-device reach, enabling brands and partners to engage users through contextually integrated touchpoints.

In addition, the Xiaomi ADS platform, an all-in-one advertising solution, provides tools to manage the advertising lifecycle and support partners in engaging users effectively. Its proprietary ROAS algorithm helps optimize campaign performance, driving sustainable growth across the ecosystem.

As AI continues to redefine the boundaries of technology and user experience, Xiaomi plays a key role in this transformation, bridging hardware and software as well as intelligence and creativity. "Through continuous innovation and deep collaboration, we are building an open and sustainable internet ecosystem for all by empowering users and partners with our AI capabilities," said Qiang Song.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2825779/Qiang_Song_General_Manager_International_Internet_Business_Department_Xiaomi_speech.jpg