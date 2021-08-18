Grove Square Galleries Hosts Another Sell-Out Exhibition

The exhibition, titled 'The Whispering Tongues' marks something of a homecoming for Marc, a celebration of his heritage and of the African culture that has greatly influenced his identity. The themes of folklore, storytelling and mystery have not only captured the magic of the continent, but also the hearts and minds of Grove Square Galleries' clientele.

The exhibition has been an enormous success, with pieces being snapped up almost before the exhibition was officially opened, such was the demand, and the desire from art buyers has not let up in the subsequent weeks.

The previous success of 'Rewild' was always going to be a hard, almost unenviable act to follow, and yet Marc Standing's exhibition immediately put paid to any doubts from the Gallery's perspective.

A Grove Square Galleries' spokesperson stated that "working with an artist like Marc is always a privilege, and all his previous work has been fantastically well received, so we always knew this was going to be a great success, we were just slightly taken aback by how much passion there was.

"Marc's exhibition has been featured in GQ magazine, so it was never going to be low-key, but we had sold out half of his exhibition before the article had even been published, which just goes to show how much love there is for his pieces.

"We have had a lot of buyers that already own a piece or two of Marc's work, and they now happily label themselves as fans of his."

The exhibition is just the latest in a series of sell-outs that have been gaining increasing popularity and awareness across the entire art world amongst the well-informed and the casual observers alike.

Grove Square Galleries mentions in the press have been fairly consistent since the start of the year. On top of the aforementioned Financial Times and GQ articles, their gallery and artists have been included in the likes of Vanity Fair, Vogue, Wallpaper, Yahoo News, as well as one of the biggest art podcasts around.

Based on the year so far, the upcoming Elena Gual exhibition could take them to stratospheric heights if they continue on this trajectory.

