Group-IB named a Leader in the inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cyberthreat Intelligence Technologies

Recognized as one of just five Leaders out of 18 evaluated vendors in the first-ever Gartner® evaluation of threat intelligence market, Group-IB's adversary-centric, predictive threat intelligence platform delivers visibility organizations need to stop threats before they land

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group-IB, a leading creator of predictive cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cyberthreat Intelligence Technologies. This recognition places Group-IB among just five vendors to achieve Leader status in the first Magic Quadrant™ Gartner® has ever published for the threat intelligence market, an evaluation that assessed eighteen vendors across completeness of vision and ability to execute.

This recognition is a testament to more than two decades of adversary-centric research, the scale and sophistication of its Unified Risk Platform, and the predictive threat intelligence advantage built on unique sources of threat intelligence and 21 years of proprietary telemetry, over 1,500 joint investigations with law enforcement agencies, and continuous 24/7 dark-web monitoring.

Recognition for Innovation in Predictive Cyber Defence and Unified Risk Intelligence

In its 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cyberthreat Intelligence Technologies report, Gartner® highlighted Group-IB's verticalized intelligence as a key strength, specifically the platform's ability to combine dark web and closed-group access, incident response validation, proprietary fraud telemetry, and unique capabilities such as BGP (Border Gateway Protocol) threat monitoring and its Cyber Fraud Fusion model. These give Group-IB particular depth in financial services, telecommunications, and government and law enforcement sectors.

Gartner® also recognized the breadth and cost predictability of Group-IB's Unified Risk Platform, a consolidated intelligence data lake spanning threat intelligence, fraud, Managed XDR, sandboxing, and investigations, offering unlimited users, APIs, hunting rules, and takedowns at enterprise scale. Group-IB's innovation trajectory was further noted, with Gartner® acknowledging a clearly articulated roadmap shift from detection to prediction-first defence, encompassing attack-path modelling, predictive fraud disruption through Cyber Fraud Fusion, and unified incident management across Threat Intelligence, Attack Surface Management, Digital Risk Protection, and Cloud Security Posture Management.

"Being named a Leader in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cyberthreat Intelligence Technologies is a milestone for Group-IB, and a validation of the direction we have taken since 2003. Cybersecurity can no longer be reactive, and organizations need adversary-centric, predictive intelligence from unique threat intelligence sources that helps them anticipate attacks before they materialize. This recognition reflects the strength of our Unified Risk Platform, the depth of our proprietary telemetry, and the expertise of our global teams who work every day to help customers, partners, and law enforcement stay ahead of cybercriminals," said Dmitry Volkov, CEO of Group-IB.

Intelligence built on two decades of adversary visibility

Group-IB's Leader positioning reflects capabilities forged in the field. Its Threat Intelligence solution delivers Predictive Indicators of Attack, generated from longitudinal intelligence and 24/7 dark-web monitoring, empowering organizations to forecast attacker tactics, toolsets, and regional campaigns before they fully materialize. Group-IB's Threat Intelligence has powered more than 1,500 joint investigations with law enforcement agencies, including INTERPOL, Europol, AFRIPOL, and underpins the threat visibility delivered to enterprises, financial institutions, and governments across Group-IB's global network of 11 Digital Crime Resistance Centers.

Group-IB's Cyber Fraud Fusion model, which integrates fraud intelligence with threat intelligence at the data layer, eliminates the blind spots that emerge when cybersecurity and fraud teams operate in silos. In an environment where Group-IB's proprietary research confirms that ransomware groups and fraud ecosystems are increasingly converging and sharing infrastructure, this unified view is not a feature advantage, but a strategic necessity for any organization serious about prediction-first defence.

To access the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cyberthreat Intelligence Technologies report and learn more about Group-IB's Threat Intelligence platform, visit Gartner.com (requires a Gartner® subscription). Please check back for a complimentary copy of the full report soon.

Disclaimer: Gartner® does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner® research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner®'s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner® disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER® is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner®, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally. MAGIC QUADRANT™ is a registered trademark of Gartner®, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Group-IB

Established in 2003, Group-IB is a leading creator of predictive cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime globally. Headquartered in Singapore, and with Digital Crime Resistance Centers in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Central Asia, and the Asia-Pacific, Group-IB delivers predictive, intelligence-driven defence by analysing and neutralizing regional and country-specific cyber threats via its Unified Risk Platform, offering unparalleled defence through its industry-leading Cyber Fraud Intelligence Platform, Cloud Security Posture Management, Threat Intelligence, Fraud Protection, Digital Risk Protection, Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Business Email Protection, and External Attack Surface Management solutions, catering to government, retail, healthcare, gaming, financial sectors, and beyond. Group-IB collaborates with international law enforcement agencies like INTERPOL, Europol, and AFRIPOL to fortify cybersecurity worldwide, and has been awarded by advisory agencies including Datos Insights, Gartner, Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, and KuppingerCole.

For more information, visit us at www.group-ib.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

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