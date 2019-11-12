Groundbreaking Publication from African People & Wildlife and National Geographic Advances Community Engagement in Conservation

ARUSHA, Tanzania, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The support and active engagement of local communities is a critical component of securing a healthy future for our planet—including all beings, human and wild. Community, Conservation, and Collaboration: A Framework for Success—created by African People & Wildlife in partnership with the National Geographic Society—provides lessons, strategies, and best practices to anyone working to engage and empower communities in the process of enhanced conservation and natural resource management. Developed from the experience of over 50 organizations across eastern and southern Africa, the framework and its associated toolkit go beyond theory to address the very important question of "how."

"Today, in the face of unprecedented threats to our planet's wildlife and ecosystems, collaborating with and empowering local communities is fundamental to the success of biodiversity conservation," said Jonathan Baillie, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientist at National Geographic Society. "Together, I believe we can accelerate meaningful solutions to protect the great diversity of life and build a brighter future for all."

The framework was designed as a living and evolving document, providing NGOs, conservation practitioners, and protected area managers in Africa and beyond with a strong and elastic process for community engagement from which all organizations can learn and adapt. Training opportunities and an accompanying curriculum will be announced in the coming months.

About African People & Wildlife

African People & Wildlife (APW) works to ensure a future where humans and wild animals thrive living side by side. Operating on the ground in Tanzania, APW partners with communities to create effective, sustainable solutions that improve the lives of rural Africans while protecting the natural world. To learn more, visit africanpeoplewildlife.org.

About the National Geographic Society

The National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of the world. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 14,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings, and engaging audiences around the globe through signature experiences, stories and content. To learn more, visit www.nationalgeographic.org or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Related Links

http://africanpeoplewildlife.org



SOURCE African People & Wildlife