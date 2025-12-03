Grosvenor Invests in Wint to Strengthen Water Intelligence and Sustainability Across Global Real Estate

"Water risk and water waste are growing issues for the built environment, and Wint's technology will deliver clear value across our portfolio."

BOSTON and LONDON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wint, the leading provider of water management solutions for the built environment, today announced that it has received a strategic investment from Grosvenor, one of the world's most respected property owners and developers. The investment follows a thorough analysis of Wint by Grosvenor's innovation and facilities teams, and reflects the growing urgency of tackling water risk, waste, and sustainability challenges across the built environment.

Water damage is one of the costliest and fastest-growing pain points in real estate, prompting owners and operators to increasingly turn to data-driven intelligence to safeguard assets, reduce waste, and meet climate commitments. Wint meets this need head-on with real-time monitoring, AI-driven anomaly detection, automated shutoff capabilities, and deep insights that prevent damage, cut consumption, and deliver measurable operational value.

Grosvenor is world-renowned for creating long-term value through responsible development and investment. Through this partnership, Grosvenor will expand its incorporation of Wint's solutions across its portfolio, helping to enhance resilience, reduce water usage, and cut emissions, supporting the company's ambitious sustainability goals.

"Our partnership with Wint reflects Grosvenor's commitment to tackling real operational challenges with innovative, scalable solutions," said Andy Doyle, Director of Operations, Innovation & Strategy at Grosvenor. "Water risk and water waste are growing issues for the built environment, and Wint's technology will deliver clear value across our portfolio, from reducing leakage to enhancing resilience and supporting our sustainability goals. We're excited to deepen our relationship as both a customer and an investor, and to help accelerate the adoption of intelligent water management across the real estate sector."

"Grosvenor's long-standing leadership in responsible development and innovation makes this collaboration especially meaningful. Their team brought exceptional professionalism and a clear operational mindset throughout the process. We are proud and excited to welcome them as a strategic investor and partner," said Yaron Dycian, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Wint. "Water management has become a critical pillar of modern facility and portfolio operations, driven by rising risks, costs, and sustainability demands. Grosvenor's investment underscores the growing need for advanced, data-driven water intelligence, and we look forward to working together to drive meaningful impact across their portfolio and the wider real-estate sector."

About Wint:

Wint is the leading provider of water management solutions for the built environment – protecting properties, ensuring business continuity, and driving sustainability at scale. As the only AI-powered, enterprise- and insurance-grade platform, Wint proactively prevents leaks, eliminates waste, and provides usage insights across every system and every stage of a building's lifecycle. Backed by the industry's only global insurer warranty and trusted by leaders like HP, Suffolk Construction, and the Empire State Building, Wint makes buildings smarter, safer, and more sustainable.

About Grosvenor

Grosvenor is an international organisation whose activities span urban property, food and agtech, rural estate management and support for philanthropic initiatives.

We are a values-led business which represents the Grosvenor family and share a common purpose - to deliver lasting commercial, social and environmental benefit - addressing today's needs while taking responsibility for those of future generations.

With a track record of over 340 years, we work to improve urban property and places in many of the world's leading cities, promoting sustainability within the built environment and enhancing the wellbeing of customers and communities.

Our UK property business supports c1,000 businesses and tens of thousands of residents and workers across London's West End each day. We also invest in, create and manage sustainable neighbourhoods across England. As a 1.5oC aligned company, pioneering change and new ways of thinking about property we aim to ensure our places benefit both people and the planet over the long term.