Customers for Grinn's custom embedded system development services and off-the-shelf SOMs will benefit from its special access to MediaTek products, information and technical support

WROCŁAW, Poland, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grinn, a full-cycle technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced IoT and embedded solutions, has announced the launch of a strategic partnership with MediaTek which will help it to extend the implementation of advanced AI and IoT technologies based on its off-the-shelf embedded computing systems.

Grinn seals partnership with MediaTek following launch of high-performance SOMs based on Genio family processors

The first fruit of the partnership is the creation of a family of systems-on-module (SOMs) based on the MediaTek Genio 700 and Genio 510 application processors. The new Grinn GenioSOM-700 and GenioSOM-510, the world's smallest SOMs based on the MediaTek Genio platform, support a combination of demanding compute workloads, real-time AI operations, and high-quality video, display and audio applications.

The partnership with MediaTek also helps Grinn to develop innovative and effective custom embedded computing solutions for its customers, enabling it to draw directly on advanced technical support from MediaTek, early access to MediaTek product roadmaps, and privileged supply-chain support.

"The solutions that are being brought to life through our partnership with Grinn utilize AI capabilities and advanced connectivity, enabling a wide variety of benefits in the SOM and wireless module space," said CK Wang, General Manager of the IoT Business Group at MediaTek. "The MediaTek Genio 700 makes it possible for Grinn to effectively address a diverse range of IoT applications and market segments."

"At Grinn, we are making the integration of edge AI into end products far less complex for customers. The combination of high-performance computing and low power consumption in our ready-to-use modules means our clients can move from prototyping to deployment much faster.

"The partnership with MediaTek ensures that innovative AI solutions at the edge are not only more accessible, but also scalable and production-ready from day one," said Robert Otręba, CEO of Grinn.

MediaTek processor-based SOMs offer advanced AI and vision capabilities

The Grinn GenioSOM-700 is a high-performance SOM for smart home devices, industrial automation equipment and computer vision systems which require high-throughput vision processing capability and advanced AI acceleration. The industry's smallest SOM based on the Genio 700 processor, it is supplied in an LGA-312 format which has a footprint of just 37.0mm x 42.6mm.

The Grinn GenioSOM-700's processor features dual 2.2GHz Arm® Cortex®-A78 cores for intensive compute workloads, six 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 cores for efficient multi-tasking, and an Arm Mali™-G57 graphics processing unit (GPU) for sophisticated graphics and smooth image rendering. The MT8390 supports real-time AI operation thanks to an on-chip 4 TOPS neural processing unit (NPU).

The Grinn GenioSOM-700, which supports demanding compute and AI workloads in machine vision and audio applications, offers a combination of high-speed interfaces, image signal processing and video codecs.

Grinn also produces the Grinn GenioSOM-510 based on the MediaTek Genio 510 processor. Featuring dual 2.2GHz Arm® Cortex®-A78 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores, this SOM also features a an on-chip NPU.

The Grinn GenioEVB gives developers a versatile evaluation platform for the Grinn GenioSOM family of modules. Featuring a wide range of headers, the Grinn GenioEVB ensures effortless integration of sensors and modules with Grinn GenioSOM products. It serves as an ideal reference for developers, streamlining the creation of schematics and PCB layouts for new product development.

The Grinn GenioSOM-700, Grinn GenioSOM-510 and Grinn GenioEVB are available to order online now from grinn-global.com. To learn more about the development of custom embedded solutions based on MediaTek application processors, contact Grinn at grinn-global.com/contacts.

About Grinn

Grinn is a full-cycle technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced IoT and embedded solutions. From initial concept through production, Grinn offers comprehensive services in hardware design, embedded software development, mechanical engineering, and manufacturing support. With its own in-house lab, cutting-edge test equipment, and experienced engineering teams, Grinn ensures that every product meets the highest standards of performance, reliability, and safety.

Information about Grinn's products and services can be found at grinn-global.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775185/GRINN_MediaTek.jpg