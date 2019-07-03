Grifols Selected to Build Its First Intravenous Solutions Manufacturing Line in Africa

- Deal with Morocco-based Soludia Maghreb provides Grifols with foothold for expansion in the region

BARCELONA, Spain, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols (MCE: GRF) (MCE: GRF.P) (NASDAQ: GRFS), one of the world's three top providers of plasma-derived medicines to treat life-threatening diseases, today announced it has been selected by Soludia Maghreb, a provider of hemodialysis solutions headquartered in Morocco, as the main supplier for a new manufacturing plant in northern Africa.

Grifols will develop, build and automate the main process equipment for the IV solutions line. Grifols Engineering, which provides technology and consultancy services to the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, will design a state-of-the-art manufacturing line that will produce intravenous solutions bags.

The plant is expected to begin operations next year.

This is the first industrial project for Grifols on the African continent.

"Grifols is extremely pleased with the partnership with Soludia Maghreb," said Victor Grifols Deu and Raimon Grifols, co-CEOs of Grifols. "This project marks a milestone for Grifols Engineering in Africa and we look forward to continue providing our technology, known for its reliability and quality and safety standards, across the region in the years to come."

Abdelaziz Rezkaoui, CEO of Soludia Maghreb, stated: "Soludia Maghreb is delighted to close this deal with Grifols. This partnership is only the start of a long-term collaboration in Morocco and Africa."

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1940, committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions - Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies - develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services in more than 100 countries.

As pioneers in the field of the plasma science, Grifols is one of the largest plasma companies, with a growing network of donation centers worldwide. It develops this plasma into essential medicines used to treat rare, chronic and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols also offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation through transfusion. And the company supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care.

Grifols, with more than 21,000 employees in 30 countries, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership in the industry.

The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ through ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS).

For more information, visit grifols.com.

