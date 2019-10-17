Grifols Procleix Panther System With Automation Ready Technology (ART) Receives CE-mark

- ART enables greater workflow efficiency and lean sample management, supporting laboratories' path towards total automation

- The Procleix Panther System featuring ART improves system usability, increases operator walk-away time, and allows laboratories to select efficient configurations suitable for current or future blood donor screening automation needs

- The Grifols ART program is a cross-platform, long-term research and development initiative to enable ongoing advancements in laboratory workflow optimization

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols (MCE: GRF) (MCE: GRF.P) (NASDAQ: GRFS), a leading global producer of plasma-derived medicines and a leader in the development of innovative diagnostic solutions, today announced that it has obtained the CE mark for the Procleix Panther System featuring ART.

Built on the success of the Procleix Panther System, ART technology features significant hardware and software improvements that support blood-banking operations of all sizes, such as instrument networkability and information sharing.

ART supports laboratory efforts to reach complete sample automation. It offers increased control over workflow and personnel utilization, from standard processes to the more complex. It also enables the connection of as many as 16 instruments to a track system for automated sample handling.

The Procleix Panther System featuring ART is expected to reinforce the company's leadership in this market segment. It will be available in all markets accepting CE-mark after completion of any additional registration/notification requirement, while registration for other markets is currently underway.

"The CE mark represents another pivotal moment in our company's commitment to partner with blood banks worldwide to improve the safety of donated blood and workflow optimization in the light of increasing workloads and personnel shortages," said Carsten Schroeder, President and CEO, Grifols Diagnostic Solutions Inc. "As part of our mission to improve patient well-being and blood safety worldwide, we continue to innovate via efficient, versatile, and user-focused solutions."

About the Procleix Panther System

The Procleix Panther System automates all aspects of NAT (Nucleic Acid Technology)-based blood screening on a single, integrated platform, and is capable of delivering the highest result throughput per square meter. It eliminates the need for batch processing and combines walk-away freedom with intuitive design for ease of use.

ART technology enhancements further increase the system's versatility, offering customizable options and more on-demand features to fit the evolving needs and budgets of blood banks worldwide.

About Procleix NAT Solutions

Today, Procleix systems are used to screen more blood donations around the world than any other NAT blood screening products, and include tests for HIV, Hepatitis viruses (A, B, C and E), West Nile virus, Zika virus, Dengue virus, Babesia, and more.

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909, committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions - Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies - develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services in more than 100 countries.

As pioneers in the field of plasma science, Grifols is one of the largest plasma companies, with a growing network of donation centers worldwide. It develops this plasma into essential medicines used to treat rare, chronic and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols also offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation through transfusion. In addition, the company supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care.

Grifols, with more than 22,000 employees in 30 countries, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership in the industry.

The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ through ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS).

For more information, visit grifols.com.

Product registration and availability vary by country.

Procleix is a registered trademark of Grifols Worldwide Operations Limited.

Panther is a registered trademark of Hologic, Inc.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/847347/Grifols_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grifols