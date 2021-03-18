Grifols launches patient point-of-care system for monitoring infliximab in Europe

- Two Promonitor Quick (PQ) solutions rapidly measure a patient's level of infliximab, which treats a variety of chronic inflammatory conditions, as well as the antibodies that neutralize the drug

- With a single finger-prick sample from whole blood, in 20 minutes the CE-marked rapid tests provide immediate results to optimize and personalize treatments; no waiting for laboratory analyses

BARCELONA, Spain, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols (MCE: GRF) (MCE: GRF.P) (NASDAQ: GRFS), a global leader in the development of plasma-derived therapies and leader in the development of innovative diagnostic solutions, today announced it has begun European commercialization of a two-test point-of-care (POC) system for monitoring a patient's level of infliximab, the medication that treats a variety of chronic inflammatory conditions, as well as the antibodies that could neutralize the drug's efficacy.

The CE-marked rapid POC technologies, which belong to the Grifols family of immunoassay tests commercialized under the Promonitor Quick name, deliver results in only 20 minutes using a single finger-prick sample directly from whole blood. The tests cover both the reference infliximab (Remicade) and the infliximab biosimilars such as CT-P13 (Inflectra/Remsima), SB2 (Flixabi/Renflexis) and GP1111 (Zessly/Ixifi).

Small and portable, the PQ device lets clinicians and laboratory staff quantify levels of infliximab or detect its antibodies at any time. Results appear on a high-tech PQ reader while the patient waits; there's no need to wait days for lab analyses. The treatment's dosages, therefore, are more easily optimized and personalized at the moment.

"The Promonitor Quick tests for infliximab are an important advance in therapeutic drug monitoring and will greatly enhance the level of care provided to patients living with debilitating inflammatory conditions such as Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and rheumatoid arthritis," said David Dew, President, Grifols Diagnostic Commercial Division. "The solution underscores Grifols' commitment to applying the most advanced technology to improve patients' experiences and their satisfaction."

PQ is based on lateral flow immunochromatography technology and doesn't require any pre-analytical sample processing. Both POC tests for infliximab are also CE marked for serum use and venous whole blood.

Other immunoassay monitoring kits under the Promonitor name include those for adalimumab, vedolizumab, ustekinumab, golimumab, etanercept and rituximab.

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions – Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies – develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services that are sold in more than 100 countries.

Pioneers in the plasma industry, Grifols operates a growing network of donation centers worldwide. It transforms collected plasma into essential medicines to treat chronic, rare and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols also offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation to transfusion. In addition, the company supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care.

Grifols, with nearly 24,000 employees in 30 countries and regions, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership.

In 2020, Grifols' economic impact in its core countries of operation was EUR 7.5 billion. The company also generated 140,000 jobs, including indirect and induced.

The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ through ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS).

For more information, please visit www.grifols.com

