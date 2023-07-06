GreyOrange Named the Leading Global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Vendor in 2023 SPARK Matrix™ Analysis

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions recognizes GreyOrange as industry leader for its warehouse fleet management platform and robots

ATLANTA, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreyOrange Inc. , a global leader in automated robotic fulfilment and inventory optimization software, today announced it is recognized as the 2023 Customer Impact Technology Leader by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in the SPARK Matrix™: Autonomous Mobile Robots 2023 report. The global market study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors, provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

In his analysis of GreyOrange and the global AMR market, Kumar Anand, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, reported, "The company strives to stay at the forefront of technological developments by aligning its operations with the evolving needs of its customers, GreyOrange has firmly established itself as a pioneer in this rapidly evolving industry".

Anand further emphasizes that GreyOrange's robust product portfolio and its initiative to combine artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML) and robotics help organizations optimize their operations and meet pressing fulfilment needs.

GreyOrange has redefined efficiency and productivity in warehouse automation through its state-of-the-art GreyMatter™ fulfilment orchestration platform, which includes a command center that displays real-time performance metrics that are essential for making informed and dynamic decisions.

The SPARK Matrix™ report includes several highlights regarding technology leadership by GreyOrange to combine AI/ML in GreyMatter™ and Ranger™ Robot Series to lead the fulfilment automation industry:

GreyOrange provides a dynamic master framework that is capable of integrating with and handling the Ranger Robots and GreyMatter software to deliver agility, accuracy, and ideal workflows for efficient fulfilment outcomes.

The GreyMatter fulfilment orchestration platform uses real-time and predictive data to collaboratively orchestrate how and when orders are filled by people, the company's AMRs and other companies' robots and automation agents that have been certified to the Ranger-standard of performance and pre-integrated with GreyMatter.

GreyOrange is expanding its Ranger robotics portfolio to include hardware produced by other companies, certifying the standard of performance and ensuring that the bots pre-integrate with GreyMatter as part of its Certified Ranger Network.

Click here to download the full report.

GreyMatter assigns work to leading vendors such as Mushiny Intelligence, Technica International, Vicarious and Youi Robotics. The multiagent orchestration platform controls HAI Robotics and Fetch Robotics (now Zebra), hardware vendors, both evaluated as 'Strong Contenders' in the 2023 SPARK Matrix.

"As one of the most mature companies in this industry today that sees the future of fulfillment automation using multiple robotic agents controlled by a multiagent orchestration platform like GreyMatter, we are doing everything it takes to ensure that we can reliably yield the right ROIs and fulfillment outcomes for our customers," said Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, GreyOrange. "This recognition is a testament to the work GreyOrange is doing to lead the industry in smart, end-to-end automation."

Click here to download the: SPARK Matrix™: Autonomous Mobile Robots, 2023 report, compliments of GreyOrange.

