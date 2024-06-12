GREENWORKS® GROUP ANNOUNCES FEATURE IN CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION'S "THE HUMAN COMPONENT" SERIES

MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenworks® Group, a trailblazer in battery-powered tools and lawn equipment, is thrilled to announce its spotlight in the groundbreaking Consumer Technology Association's (CTA) online series, "The Human Component," produced for them by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions. This compelling series explores the transformative power of technology in tackling some of the most pressing global challenges, from climate change to healthcare disparities. "The Human Component" is a testament to global collaboration, showcasing how innovations, such as those pioneered by Greenworks ®, are making a significant impact worldwide and touching lives at many levels.

The Greenworks® Group, a trailblazer in battery-powered tools and lawn equipment, is featured in the online series “The Human Component,” produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions. The series explores the transformative power of technology in tackling global challenges, from climate change to healthcare disparities. It showcases how innovations, such as those pioneered by Greenworks®, are making a significant impact worldwide and touching lives at many levels.

"We are excited to be part of the CTA's 'The Human Component' series, which highlights how our innovative battery-powered tools make a real difference in people's lives," says Klaus Hahn, President of Greenworks® North America and Europe. "This partnership reinforces Greenworks®' commitment to using battery technology for the greater good, helping people to breathe clean air and use sustainable power in their daily activities."

One of the standout stories in the Greenworks® segment features recent retiree Bob Bishop, who has transformed his 30-acre hobby farm overlooking the picturesque Mississippi River in Albany, IL, using Greenworks® products. Bishop, a former electrical lineman dedicated to restoring power for others, now enjoys the seamless power and versatility of his Greenworks® riding mower, chainsaw, power tools and more to maintain his beautiful farm. He appreciates that Greenworks® products are lightweight and easy to use, a significant improvement over gas-powered alternatives.

"Being a good steward of the land and the air we breathe is a good motivating reason to use battery-powered outdoor equipment," says Bishop. "Having a well-maintained piece of property, that's where I get my sense of pride. We look after the environment the best we can."

Two additional brands within the Greenworks® Group, Cramer Tools and Greenworks Commercial are featured in two additional "The Human Component" episodes. The Cramer Tools episode showcases how battery-powered landscaping tools are revolutionary in maintaining the historical Castle Bromwich Hall Hotel in the United Kingdom, while the upcoming Greenworks® Commercial episode highlights a hot topic in California: new state regulations banning gas-powered outdoor power equipment.

"Greenworks® Commercial is excited to showcase our highly innovative Optimus EnergyCube™ mobile charging solutions, which allow landscapers to never run out of power on the job site," says Klaus Hahn. "Our new lineup of Optimus handheld tools, ride-on and walk-behind equipment as well as batteries will be viewed through the eyes of a California-based landscaper adjusting to the new state regulations limiting the use of gas-powered equipment."

To learn more about the Greenworks® Group, collaboration with the CTA, and to watch "The Human Component," visit the hubpage on BBC.com, A Resilient Planet or GreenworksTools.com , GreenworksTools.ca or GreenworksTools.eu .

About Greenworks® Group

An innovative leader in battery technology for over 20 years, Greenworks® Group is committed to building a more powerful future for everyone with clean energy. The company designs, manufactures and sells a wide range of affordable, high-quality battery-powered products created for today's consumers at home, at work and on the go.

Greenworks® Group offers five different battery platforms — each compatible with a wide array of power tools, outdoor and lifestyle products — to meet the needs of every consumer: 24-volt, 40-volt, 60-volt, 80-volt, and 82-volt. Greenworks® Group — which includes the brands Greenworks , Greenworks Commercial, and Cramer — proudly operates in the Americas, Europe, United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, and Asia, in various retailers and dealerships around the globe. For more information about Greenworks® Group, please visit www.greenworkstools.com , www.greenworkstools.ca , greenworkstools.eu, or cramertools.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2435816/Cramer_Brand_in_BBC_Series___Europe_version___very_hi_res.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2203376/4756056/Greenworks_Logo.jpg