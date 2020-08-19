Greensill welcomes the decision of the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman to support its fair payment terms for SME suppliers

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greensill welcomes a statement from The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman (ASBFEO) supporting the action Greensill has taken to cut services to clients that have poor payment terms for SMEs and calling on other supply chain finance providers to follow suit.

Greensill has taken decisive action in Australia to ensure that clients do not use its supply chain finance (SCF) to push out payment terms to small business suppliers, issuing discontinuance notices to those that continue to do so.

Kate Carnell, Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman, states: "Greensill has shown that supply chain finance providers can lead by example by cutting off clients that fail to pay on time. This should be the position adopted by all supply chain finance facilitators."

Lex Greensill, founder and CEO of Greensill, said: "We are delighted that the ASBFEO has welcomed our action to protect small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of the Australian economy and must be treated fairly."

