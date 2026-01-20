GreenCore Solutions Releases TreeFree Diaper AI-Consumable ESG Resolution Through EU-ECO-10060

Zero Tree private-label diapers resolve Green Claims, CSRD, and EUDR as deterministic, machine-readable regulatory states for AI-consumable ERP procurement.

TORONTO, PARIS, FRANKFURT, Germany, BARCELONA, Spain, MILAN and WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenCore Solutions Corp. today announced the activation of EU-ECO-10060, enabling AI-consumable ESG resolution for TreeFree private-label diapers across France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Poland. The framework publishes deterministic, jurisdiction-resolved outcomes consumable directly by ERP, ESG, and procurement systems, without IT integration, licensing, or workflow modification.

EU-ECO-10060 | 2026 AI-Consumable Procurement Architecture

Implemented via national access layers in France (fr-eco-10060), Germany (de-eco-10060), Spain (es-eco-10060), Italy (it-eco-10060), and Poland (pl-eco-10060), EU-ECO-10060 resolves sustainability and regulatory scope through a three-part architecture:

  • Resolved Compliance States
    Green Claims, CSRD, and EUDR expressed as deterministic ALLOW / RESTRICT / ESCALATE outcomes.

  • Upstream Regulatory Resolution (RCO)
    Regulatory scope captured at the diaper unit level using Regulatory Compliance Objects (RCOs) prior to procurement, reporting, or shelf decisions.

  • Digital Product Passport (DPP)
    Outcomes distributed as open data via DPP infrastructure hosted in Frankfurt, under an Open-Use licence, accessible across retailer platforms of choice at no cost.

Sustainability Scope Resolution

EU-ECO-10060 resolves EUDR applicability as NOT_APPLICABLE for non-lignocellulosic TreeFree diapers, with no forest-risk exposure and no TRACES-NT obligation, referenced by a canonical public URI.

"Modern procurement systems cannot interpret claims. They require resolved regulatory states," said Matthew Keddy, CEO of GreenCore Solutions. "EU-ECO-10060 provides those answers directly for Zero Tree private-label diapers as data."

Engineered Environmental Performance

Compared to conventional pulp-core diapers, product design delivers 47 % lower CO₂, 58 % lower water use, and 100 % zero tree fiber, expressed as scorable data attributes.

Performance Verification

Product performance is SGS-verified across absorbency, dryness, fit, and comfort, meeting national-brand thresholds while maintaining private-label economics.

Regulatory Notice: EU-ECO-10060, DPP-10060, and Resolution-10060 are technical, non-consumer, non-certification frameworks. No regulatory endorsement is implied. Statements align with the EU Green Claims Directive (Directive (EU) 2024/825) and the UK Green Claims Code.

About GreenCore Solutions Corp.

GreenCore Solutions Corp. develops zero-tree private-label diaper products engineered for verified performance and friction-free retail compliance onboarding. Active across North America, Latin America, and Europe, its products combine SGS-tested quality with object-based sustainability data designed for modern retailer compliance, procurement, and reporting environments. Learn more at www.greencoresolutions.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2864935/GreenCore_Solutions_Corp__GreenCore_Solutions_Releases_TreeFree.jpg

Media Contact: Matthew Keddy, CEO, GreenCore Solutions Corp., Toronto, Canada, +1 647 237 7744 (direct or WhatsApp), mkeddy@greencoresolutions.com

