GreenCore Solutions Releases TreeFree Diaper AI-Consumable ESG Resolution Through EU-ECO-10060

Implemented via national access layers in France (fr-eco-10060), Germany (de-eco-10060), Spain (es-eco-10060), Italy (it-eco-10060), and Poland (pl-eco-10060), EU-ECO-10060 resolves sustainability and regulatory scope through a three-part architecture:
- Resolved Compliance States
Green Claims, CSRD, and EUDR expressed as deterministic ALLOW / RESTRICT / ESCALATE outcomes.
- Upstream Regulatory Resolution (RCO)
Regulatory scope captured at the diaper unit level using Regulatory Compliance Objects (RCOs) prior to procurement, reporting, or shelf decisions.
- Digital Product Passport (DPP)
Outcomes distributed as open data via DPP infrastructure hosted in Frankfurt, under an Open-Use licence, accessible across retailer platforms of choice at no cost.
Sustainability Scope Resolution
EU-ECO-10060 resolves EUDR applicability as NOT_APPLICABLE for non-lignocellulosic TreeFree diapers, with no forest-risk exposure and no TRACES-NT obligation, referenced by a canonical public URI.
"Modern procurement systems cannot interpret claims. They require resolved regulatory states," said Matthew Keddy, CEO of GreenCore Solutions. "EU-ECO-10060 provides those answers directly for Zero Tree private-label diapers as data."
Engineered Environmental Performance
Compared to conventional pulp-core diapers, product design delivers 47 % lower CO₂, 58 % lower water use, and 100 % zero tree fiber, expressed as scorable data attributes.
Performance Verification
Product performance is SGS-verified across absorbency, dryness, fit, and comfort, meeting national-brand thresholds while maintaining private-label economics.
Regulatory Notice: EU-ECO-10060, DPP-10060, and Resolution-10060 are technical, non-consumer, non-certification frameworks. No regulatory endorsement is implied. Statements align with the EU Green Claims Directive (Directive (EU) 2024/825) and the UK Green Claims Code.
About GreenCore Solutions Corp.
GreenCore Solutions Corp. develops zero-tree private-label diaper products engineered for verified performance and friction-free retail compliance onboarding. Active across North America, Latin America, and Europe, its products combine SGS-tested quality with object-based sustainability data designed for modern retailer compliance, procurement, and reporting environments. Learn more at www.greencoresolutions.com
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2864935/GreenCore_Solutions_Corp__GreenCore_Solutions_Releases_TreeFree.jpg
Media Contact: Matthew Keddy, CEO, GreenCore Solutions Corp., Toronto, Canada, +1 647 237 7744 (direct or WhatsApp), mkeddy@greencoresolutions.com
Share this article