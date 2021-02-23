GreenBroz Announces Strategic Partnership With Brother Gearmotor

Expanded use of Brother gearmotors builds upon a relationship begun last year

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbroz Inc., the global leader in cannabis post-harvest processing technology, is proud to announce an expanded strategic partnership with Brother Gearmotor, a division of Brother International Corporation, for the use of their gearmotors and expertise in the production of GreenBroz products. Notably, GreenBroz is the first company in the cannabis industry that Brother Gearmotor deals with directly.

"The relationship between Brother Gearmotor and GreenBroz goes far beyond superior products," said Schyler Kaminski, Regional Sales Manager, Brother Gearmotor Division. "We share the same values in the way we treat our customers and how our products fall into alignment with one another. For example, GreenBroz's motto for their trimmers is 'Gentle, Quick and Quiet.' Our gearmotors fall directly in line with this as we increase the quality of their machines and support our products with our industry-leading limited warranty. Overall, our commitment to create a custom solution for GreenBroz is what made us stand out, over and above the competition."

The collaboration expands upon a relationship begun last year with the successful introduction of Brother gearmotors customized for use in the GreenBroz Model M Dry Trimmer. Brother gearmotors are now incorporated into the Precision Sorter and the Rise Conveyor. Specific attributes include:

Brother's more efficient hypoid gearmotors, used for the grinders, transmit additional torque at lower HP due to increased efficiency.

In-line helical gearing for trimmers are grease-filled, not oil-filled, and can be mounted in any direction and sealed for the life of the gearmotor without maintenance or leaking.

The use of higher-quality copper wire makes motor winding more efficient and improves electrical conductivity due to fewer impurities in the metal.

"Brother gearmotors are the best on the market, and the company has a long-standing reputation of excellence in the industry," said Cullen Raichart, Founder and CEO of GreenBroz. "Their history of helping businesses implement solutions that help businesses grow dovetails with our mission of offering the highest quality products to help businesses in the cannabis space grow and prosper."

That commitment to quality is exemplified in Brother Gearmotor's insistence on manufacturing components in-house to ensure quality control, an attribute cited by GreenBroz as a core reason why Brother makes the ideal engineering partner going forward. "They were able to customize the output shaft and put our logo inside the machine," said GreenBroz engineer Kevin Bower of the Model M. "The drilled and tapped shaft is unique to what they are manufacturing for us. Their motors are lightweight, quiet, efficient, washdown-ready and completely waterproof."

About Brother Gearmotor

Brother Gearmotor offers a full line of gearmotors and accessories to meet virtually any manufacturing power-generation need. The company's portfolio includes interior permanent magnet (IPM) motors, brushless DC, AC induction, and other high-quality gearmotors and reducers for industries such as food and beverage, packaging, and material handling. All Brother Gearmotor products are backed by an industry-best, five-year limited warranty. For more information, visit BrotherGearmotors.com .

About GreenBroz Inc.

GreenBroz Inc. provides industry-leading automated harvesting solutions to the legal cannabis industry. Veteran-owned and committed to fine American craftsmanship, top-of-the-line machine engineering and exceptional customer service, GreenBroz helps small, medium and large-scale cultivators reach their own version of the American dream. All GreenBroz equipment is American made at its Las Vegas manufacturing facility. With retail partners on four continents, GreenBroz makes it easy to meet your harvesting equipment needs. For more information, visit GreenBroz.com .

Media Contact: Jaana Prall, pralljaana@gmail.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bExoLd3lZaI

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/877768/GreenBroz_Inc_Logo.jpg

SOURCE GreenBroz, Inc.

