Greenbrook announces series of promotions and team expansion

LONDON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbrook, the specialist communications advisor to the investment industry, with particular expertise in private equity, private credit, hedge funds, debt restructuring, and special situations, is pleased to announce a series of promotions and welcome two additions to the team.



Peter Hewer, who joined the firm in March last year, has been promoted to Partner. Peter brings 20 years' experience advising private and public companies on strategic communications, with a particular focus on transactions, fundraising and high-profile crisis management.

Back row (L - R): Peter Hewer, Cecilia Oerting, Long Tran, and Natasha Bragoli. Front row (L - R): Hanne Mortazavi and Teresa Berezowski.

Teresa Berezowski has been promoted to Director after five years at Greenbrook. She will continue advising clients on positioning and communications strategies across M&A, special situations, and sovereign debt restructurings.

Hanne Mortazavi and Long Tran, who both joined in 2023, have been promoted to Senior Associate roles. Hanne and Long work across a range of private equity, private debt and hedge fund clients, advising them on all aspects of their reputation.

Greenbrook is also pleased to welcome Cecilie Oerting as a Director and Natasha Bragoli as a Consultant. Cecilie has a wealth of experience and was most recently at Brunswick Group in Singapore and London, advising multinational companies across sectors including finance, technology and consumer, on matters of corporate reputation and resilience.

Natasha joins the team with five years' experience in strategic and corporate communications, most recently at Powerscourt. She holds a first-class degree in English from Cambridge University.

Andrew Honnor, Managing Partner of Greenbrook, said: "We are delighted to announce several promotions, alongside welcoming Cecilie and Natasha into our specialist team. As we continue to show market leadership in a challenging environment, it's a privilege to continue serving our clients with such an exceptional and talented group."

