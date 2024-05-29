GRAZ, Austria, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When carbon busters combat toxic gases in the atmosphere, when moulded components grow directly from trees or when bacteria as "employees" in industry ensure clean production, then this is Green Utopia - made in Green Tech Valley 2024. Eight short videos show how strong research at the site is making a green future possible.

The climate crisis requires a rapid rethink and innovative solutions. In the second edition of the cross-university and cross-cluster project "Green Utopia - made in Green Tech Valley", teams of students from local colleges and universities have once again translated current high-tech research at the location into utopian and visionary short videos. Eight utopias were presented on the big stage last week at the high-calibre award ceremony.

Why utopias? The purposeful dreaming that is made possible in this way harbours massive power for the upcoming energy, mobility and resource turnaround. The visions combine technological research and social change. They include the production of hydrogen from pollutants, the use of cyanobacteria for green materials, the suburbs as climate sponges for water and heat, nature as a legal entity, plastic-free compost, wood as a high-tech material, rails as an electric motorway and plant-based blood vessels from the printer. Today's utopias are tomorrow's reality

"More and more technologies based on disruptive research for a green future are coming from Europe, especially from Green Tech Valley in the south of Austria. These utopias make economic courage inwardly and excellent research outwardly internationally visible," says Green Tech Valley Managing Director Bernhard Puttinger. The short videos were created by teams of students from FH Joanneum, TU Graz, the University of Graz and the University of Leoben together with Creative Industries and Holzcluster Steiermark. These are now being widely communicated internationally in a campaign. Eberhard Schrempf, Managing Director of Creative Industries Styria: "Utopias are the reality of tomorrow, according to the motto: We dream it, so we can do it!"

All videos, information and details on: https://www.greentech.at/en/tools/green-utopia

Statements:

Horst Bischof, Rector of Technical University Graz: "'Sustainable Systems' is TU Graz's greatest area of scientific strength. Here, researchers from all disciplines and faculties work together on complex challenges and research sustainable solutions. The spectrum of research topics ranges from future-orientated urban planning, innovative building technologies and the use of renewable energy sources to intelligent energy networks and green mobility. In disciplines such as railway research, hydrogen research or sustainable energy systems, TU Graz is one of the international research leaders. A location becomes a centre of innovation when it thinks and researches across disciplines, institutions and borders and works on solutions for major social challenges. Styria is such a place, where bright minds are uninhibited and inspired to research encouraging utopias. And initiatives like Green Utopia give them the stage."

Peter Moser, Rector of Montanuniversität Leoben: "The major challenges facing society in the areas of resource scarcity, climate, energy and the environment predominantly require the use of technical and scientific methods. The University of Leoben sees its task as making a significant contribution to overcoming these challenges through excellent research and high-quality education. One current project involves the construction of the new hydrogen centre, which will open in autumn. In future, this centre will conduct research at the highest level into the production of green hydrogen. Or in the field of recycling, where basic principles such as digital, sensor-based waste analysis and sorting technologies are being researched at a research facility. The University of Leoben has always been characterised by its networking and interdisciplinary cooperation. The Green Utopia project will further strengthen the location while benefiting the individual stakeholders. This project also offers space for visionary ideas and bold solutions."

Martin Payer, Managing Director of FH Joanneum: "As a university of the future, FH JOANNEUM is convinced that green utopias are needed to make the future of our society worth living in. We encourage people to think ahead and conduct research into important topics such as digitalisation, health, climate change, energy and mobility. Students and lecturers at all our institutes are therefore already tackling future topics in a practical way: the Energy Lab and Mobility Lab at FH JOANNEUM in Kapfenberg are researching renewable energies and forms of mobility, among other things. Environmentally friendly aviation is the focus of the Aviation degree programme in Graz, sustainable tourism at the Institute of Health and Tourism Management at FH JOANNEUM in Bad Gleichenberg. And last but not least, our Information Design students deal with green utopias when they visualise the contents of the eight green research utopias of 'Green Utopia' in order to communicate them to the public."

Peter Riedler, Rector of the University of Graz: "At the University of Graz, we provide answers to the questions of our time. For these major challenges, including digital change, social upheaval and the climate crisis, the University of Graz provides solutions and explanations that we bring to the people. For example, our researchers have achieved a breakthrough that could become a game changer for the plastics industry. Chemists have developed a fully recyclable, bio-based epoxy plastic. An innovation with major implications that combines environmental protection and economic efficiency. Scientists at the University of Graz are used to pushing the boundaries of the everyday and rethinking issues. For example, slowing down climate change requires the expertise of many disciplines: natural sciences, social sciences and law. We also cross borders in our collaboration with the universities on site: for example, with Graz University of Technology for 20 years in the NAWI Graz cooperation."

