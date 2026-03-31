Green Technology Market to Reach USD 102.26 Bn by 2031 Driven by Renewable Energy Adoption and Smart Infrastructure, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest research report published by Mordor Intelligence, the green technology market is experiencing rapid expansion as governments and businesses prioritize sustainability and low-carbon innovation. The green technology market size is estimated at USD 36.24 billion in 2026, growing from USD 29.45 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 102.26 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 23.05% during the forecast period (2026–2031).

This strong green technology market growth is driven by rising investments in renewable energy, energy-efficient infrastructure, smart grids, and low-carbon technologies. Governments across the world are introducing policies aimed at reducing emissions, while private companies are integrating sustainable solutions into their operations. These developments are shaping the green technology industry, positioning it as a key pillar in the global transition toward environmentally responsible economic growth.

Green Technology Market Growth Drivers and Industry Adoption

Policy Pressure Accelerating Sustainable Technology Adoption

Stronger climate regulations and carbon pricing mechanisms are pushing industries to adopt cleaner and more transparent production practices. European sustainability rules are expanding environmental requirements across a wide range of products, making eco-friendly design and monitoring systems increasingly necessary. At the same time, exporters in several Asia-Pacific countries are upgrading manufacturing processes with digital tracking tools to meet stricter emissions reporting requirements. These changes are encouraging global supply chains to adopt common data frameworks and sustainability technologies, expanding opportunities for advanced green solutions.

"Green technology adoption continues to reflect measured, policy-aligned investment patterns across key industries, with growth shaped by regulatory clarity and capital discipline. This assessment is grounded in consistently validated data, structured triangulation, and a transparent research framework designed to support reliable executive decision-making," says Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

AI Integration Transforming Corporate Carbon Management

Companies are increasingly embedding AI-powered carbon tracking tools within enterprise management systems to monitor emissions across their operations. By connecting sustainability data directly with finance and operational dashboards, businesses can make quicker decisions about energy use, production schedules, and supplier choices. These digital tools help organizations evaluate the environmental impact of operational changes in real time, turning sustainability from a reporting task into a core part of strategic planning. As more firms adopt these integrated platforms, demand for advanced environmental technology solutions continues to rise.

Green Technology Market Segmentation Analysis

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Technology

Internet of Things (IoT)

Artificial Intelligence and Analytics

Digital Twin

Cloud Computing

Blockchain

Other Emerging Technologies

By Application

Green Building

Carbon Footprint Management

Air and Water Pollution Monitoring

Weather Monitoring and Forecasting

Crop Monitoring

Others

By End-user Industry

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Agriculture

Construction and Real Estate

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Sector

Other Industries

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia and New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa Middle East Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Turkey Rest of Middle East Africa Nigeria South Africa Egypt Rest of Africa



For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/green-technology-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Green Technology Market Growth Across Key Regions

North America remains a major hub for sustainable technology adoption, supported by strong government incentives and active private investment. Companies in the United States are integrating carbon management tools into enterprise software systems, while Canada is applying similar solutions to track emissions across manufacturing supply chains. Mexico is also advancing environmental monitoring practices within its export-oriented industrial zones, reflecting broader regional efforts to align with sustainability regulations.

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing particularly rapid momentum as industrial growth combines with stricter environmental policies. Countries such as China and India are encouraging companies to adopt digital monitoring technologies to support sustainability goals, while Japan and South Korea are investing in smart infrastructure and connected urban systems. These initiatives are accelerating the deployment of advanced environmental technologies across industries.

Key Players Shaping the Green Technology Market

The green technology market share is moderately competitive, with global technology companies and sustainability solution providers investing heavily in research and innovation. Key companies operating in the green technology industry include:

General Electric

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Oracle Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Tesla Inc.

Vestas Wind Systems

Enel S.p.A.

Explore more insights on green technology competitive landscape: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/green-technology-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

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