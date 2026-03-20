Green Street Highlights Key Insights Following MIPIM and Shares Data Center Outlook

LONDON, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Against a backdrop of rapid transformation in the global commercial real estate (CRE) market, where sustainability, resilience, and data‑driven decision‑making are increasingly paramount, Green Street offered critical insights at MIPIM 2026, the premier international property event.

As a Global Conference Programme Sponsor and RE‑Invest Summit Data Partner, Green Street demonstrated its critical insights and fostered discussions on the sector's most pressing challenges throughout the event. To explore Green Street's comprehensive real estate analysis and market intelligence, visit here.

Green Street's Thought Leadership & News at MIPIM

"MIPIM brings together the world's top institutional real estate investors in order to discuss the most pressing issues and opportunities in commercial real estate," said Edoardo Gili, CFA, Head of European Retail & Industrial at Green Street. "This year, key topics included geopolitical and stagflation risk, the impact of AI on operating fundamentals across property types, global capital flows and the role of European capital markets as a hedge to U.S. dollar exposure, and real estate valuation relative to other asset classes."

Green Street contributed to several high-level discussions throughout the event:

At the exclusive, closed door RE-Invest Summit, which convenes sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and major global capital owners, Green Street's data and insights supported dialogue on capital flows and long-term investment trends. Edoardo Gili delivered a presentation titled "Global Pressures and Capital Flows: What's Driving Real Estate Pricing Today," providing investors with a clear perspective on the macro forces reshaping valuations across global markets.

The Green Street News editorial team further supported the conference agenda:

Marie Noelle Sbresny , Germany Editor, moderated a session on geopolitics and macroeconomics in turbulent markets.





, Germany Editor, moderated a session on geopolitics and macroeconomics in turbulent markets. Robin Marriott, Europe Editor, led a discussion on best practices for raising capital in today's environment.

Additional MIPIM 2026 editorial insights are available to Green Street News subscribers here.

Forward Looking Trends: Spotlight on Data Centers

Reflecting the sector's rapid evolution, MIPIM 2026 introduced a dedicated Data Centers Summit. This development aligns with Green Street's own research, including its latest annual Global Data Center Outlook report, which highlights the unprecedented demand for data centers, a response to AI-driven leasing activity. Green Street's analysis shows, this surge is strengthening landlord negotiating positions and reshaping pricing dynamics across global markets.

Green Street's active participation at MIPIM underscores its position as a leading provider of real estate intelligence, dedicated to guiding industry stakeholders through market complexities and toward informed investment decisions. Further insights and reports are available on Green Street's site.

About Green Street

Green Street is a forward-thinking real assets company at the forefront of transforming the commercial real estate market with cutting-edge predictive analytics, data-driven insights, and actionable intelligence. With over 40 years of expertise, Green Street empowers investors, lenders, and stakeholders across the U.S., Canada, Europe, the UK & Ireland, and Australia to make optimized investment and strategic decisions.

Media Contact: greenstreet@nextpr.com

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