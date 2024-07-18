Green Polypropylene Market to Hit USD 67.3 Billion by 2034, at a 5.6% CAGR | Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Increased investment in research and development to enhance the properties and applications of green polypropylene presents significant growth opportunities.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The green polypropylene market was projected to attain US$ 40.2 billion in 2022. It is likely to garner a 5.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, and by 2031, the market is expected to attain US$ 67.3 billion.

Rising consumer preference for eco-friendly and sustainable products is pushing manufacturers to incorporate green polypropylene in their offerings. Ongoing research and development in bioplastics and polymer technologies are leading to improved production processes and better-quality green polypropylene.

Increasing applications in various industries such as automotive, packaging, textiles, and consumer goods are expanding the market for green polypropylene. The shift towards circular economy models, where materials are reused and recycled, is promoting the use of green polypropylene.

Polypropylene (PP), being the world's second-largest plastic resin by production volume, is a versatile thermoplastic polymer widely used in packaging, food, automotive, consumer goods, medical industries, and more. Despite having high demand, the environmental impact of polypropylene is raising significant concerns among consumers, manufacturers and governments. In recent years, the growing amount of PP waste has sparked increasing concern. Synthetic polypropylenes serve a broad range of needs, but in order to mitigate the impact of these petroleum-based plastics and their waste, significant attention has turned towards bio-based i.e. green alternative of polypropylenes.

The green polypropylene has resolved this issue of environmental impact of plastics to large extent. The sustainability of green polypropylene polymers, for both general and specific applications, is being enhanced with the help of advances in processing technologies and infrastructures that refine biomass feedstock to produce bio-based monomers used as building blocks.

Due to environmental concerns and stringent regulations related to plastics, there is a growing demand for green polypropylene, particularly in packaging applications, which is one of the major end-use industries.

Another approach targeted by manufacturers is the recycled polypropylene. Although polypropylene is fully recyclable, recycling poses several challenges. Recycled polypropylene may exhibit different properties compared to virgin polypropylene, such as melt-flow rate, molecular weight, or thermal stability, which can limit its use in applications requiring higher impact performance and part stability. Hence, green polypropylene emerges as the best alternative without compromising on properties.

Strategic collaborations between manufacturers, research institutions, and governments are fostering innovation and market growth. Increasing availability of bio-based feedstocks, such as plant oils and agricultural waste, used to produce green polypropylene.

Growing desire to reduce dependence on fossil fuels is promoting the use of bio-based alternatives like green polypropylene. Enhancements in the performance characteristics of green polypropylene, making it more competitive with conventional polypropylene.

Growing challenges in managing plastic waste are driving the shift toward more sustainable materials. Increasing emphasis on materials that are biodegradable or compostable to reduce environmental impact. Rising number of campaigns and initiatives aimed at educating consumers about the benefits of green polypropylene and other sustainable materials.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Improved integration of green polypropylene with existing recycling infrastructure, enhancing its viability and adoption.

Companies leveraging green polypropylene as part of their sustainable branding and marketing strategies to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

Development of customized green polypropylene solutions to meet specific industry needs, such as automotive, construction, and electronics.

Advancements in production processes that reduce energy consumption and increase efficiency in the manufacturing of green polypropylene.

Green Polypropylene Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2017-2022 Size in 2022 US$ 40.2 Mn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 67.3 Mn Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.6 % No. of Pages 310 Pages Segments covered By Source, By Application, By Region, By Component, By End-use

Market Trends for Green Polypropylene

By source, the sugarcane segment is expected to boost the growth of the green polypropylene market.

Sugarcane is widely available in several regions, particularly in countries with strong agricultural sectors such as Brazil and India . Its abundance makes it a reliable and scalable source for producing green polypropylene.

and . Its abundance makes it a reliable and scalable source for producing green polypropylene. Sugarcane is a renewable resource, and its cultivation has a relatively short growth cycle, allowing for continuous and sustainable production of bio-based polypropylene.

The production of green polypropylene from sugarcane has a significantly lower carbon footprint compared to fossil-based polypropylene. This is due to the carbon sequestration properties of sugarcane during its growth.

On the basis of application, the automotive components segment is anticipated to propel the market growth.

The automotive industry is focused on reducing vehicle weight to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Green polypropylene offers a lightweight alternative to traditional materials, contributing to overall vehicle efficiency.

There is growing consumer demand for eco-friendly vehicles. By using sustainable materials like green polypropylene, automakers can attract environmentally conscious consumers.

Advances in the formulation of green polypropylene have improved its mechanical properties, making it suitable for high-performance and durable automotive components.

Global Market for Green Polypropylene: Regional Outlook

North America

Collaborative efforts between industry players, research institutions, and government bodies are fostering innovation and accelerating the development of green polypropylene applications.

Significant investment in research and development by both public and private sectors is driving innovation in the green polypropylene market. This investment is leading to new applications and improved production processes.

Asia Pacific

The automotive industry in Asia Pacific is booming, and there is a growing focus on sustainability and reducing vehicle weight. Green polypropylene is being increasingly used in automotive components to meet these goals.

is booming, and there is a growing focus on sustainability and reducing vehicle weight. Green polypropylene is being increasingly used in automotive components to meet these goals. The packaging industry in Asia Pacific is expanding due to the growing e-commerce sector and consumer goods market. Green polypropylene is being adopted for sustainable packaging solutions.

Green Polypropylene Market: Key Players

The competitive landscape of the green polypropylene market is evolving rapidly, driven by sustainability goals, technological advancements, and regulatory pressures, with key players focusing on innovation and strategic alliances to capitalize on emerging opportunities. The following companies are well known participants in the green polypropylene market:

SABIC

Braskem

Dow Inc.

Borealis AG

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Total S.A.

Trellis Bioplastics

BioAmber Inc.

NatureWorks LLC

Danimer Scientific

Novamont S.p.A.

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

Corbion N.V.

Biobent Polymers

GreenMantra Technologies

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Key Developments

In 2022, SABIC, a prominent player in the global chemicals industry, announced a partnership with Mattel, a renowned global toy manufacturer. This collaboration focuses on integrating certified renewable polymers sourced from SABIC's TRUCIRCLE program into Mattel's product lineup.

Starting in 2022, Mattel introduced its initial range of toys incorporating certified renewable SABIC PP (polypropylene) polymers. The debut included products from brands such as MEGA and Matchbox. A standout initiative is MEGA BLOKS Green Town, which marks the first toy line available at mainstream retail outlets to achieve Carbon Neutral certification.

Green Polypropylene Market Segmentation

Source

Sugarcane

Rice-straw

Corn

Recycled Polypropylene

Others

Application

Films

Containers

Bags

Automotive Components

Toys

Pipes

Insulation

Carpets

Clothing

Cables

Others

End Use

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Agriculture

Medical

Packaging

Building & Construction

Textile

Consumer Goods

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

