Green Polymer Market Size to Surpass Around US$ 74.95 Billion 2030, Recording a CAGR of 9.6% | Report by CoherentMI

BURLINGAME, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoherentMI published a report, titled, Green Polymer Market was valued at US$ 39.46 Billion in the year 2023, and is anticipated to reach a US$ 74.95 Billion by 2030, with growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during forecast period 2023-2030.

Market Dynamics:

The Green Polymer Market is driven by two main factors. Firstly, the growing awareness about environmental sustainability is fueling the demand for green polymer products. With increasing concerns over environmental pollution and the need to reduce carbon emissions, there is a rising preference for eco-friendly and sustainable materials. Green polymers offer several advantages over traditional plastics, such as being biodegradable, reducing waste, and minimizing the dependence on fossil fuels.

Secondly, government initiatives and regulations promoting sustainable development and responsible manufacturing practices are also driving the growth of the Green Polymer Market. Governments across the globe are taking measures to reduce plastic waste and promote the use of environmentally friendly alternatives. These initiatives include bans on single-use plastics, incentives for the use of green polymers, and the implementation of recycling programs.

Green Polymer Market Report Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Study Period 2023 - 2030 Base Year of Estimation 2022 CAGR 9.6 % Largest Market North America Market Concentration High Major Players BASF, Dow Chemical, Braskem, NatureWorks, Novamont and Among Others Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Polymer Type, By Geography Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Growth Drivers • Increasing consumer preference for sustainable materials

• Stringent government regulations

• Advancements in bioplastics

• Corporate sustainability goals Restraints & Challenges • High production costs

• Performance limitations

• Lack of adequate infrastructure

Key Market Takeaways:

The Green Polymer Market Size is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials.

On the basis of types of polymers, the biodegradable segment is expected to hold a dominant position. Biodegradable polymers are widely used in various applications such as packaging, agriculture, automotive, electronics, textiles, healthcare, and others. Their ability to degrade naturally and reduce waste makes them a preferred choice for sustainable materials.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. The region has been at the forefront of environmental initiatives and has well-established regulations and support for green technologies. Additionally, there is a growing consumer awareness and preference for eco-friendly products in the region.

Key players operating in the Green Polymer Market include BASF, Dow Chemical, Braskem, NatureWorks, Novamont, Indorama Ventures, Danimer Scientific, Teijin, Mitsubishi Chemicals, and BioAmber. These key players have been investing in research and development to develop innovative green polymers and expand their product portfolio. Their focus on sustainability and eco-friendly solutions gives them a competitive edge in the market.

Market Trends:

The Green Polymer Market is witnessing two key trends. Firstly, there is a growing trend of research and development activities in the field of biodegradable and renewable polymers. Manufacturers are investing in research to develop innovative green polymers that can meet the increasing demand for eco-friendly materials. These efforts aim to reduce the environmental impact of plastics and provide sustainable solutions.

Secondly, there is a rising trend of collaborations and partnerships between companies in the green polymer industry. Companies are joining forces to leverage their expertise and resources to develop and commercialize new green polymer products. These collaborations allow for the sharing of knowledge, technology, and infrastructure, leading to faster product development and market penetration.

Recent development:

In March 2022 , BASF introduced the ecovio AM13310 biodegradable plastic for use in 3D printing filaments.

, BASF introduced the ecovio AM13310 biodegradable plastic for use in 3D printing filaments. In January 2021 , Indrorama ventures unveiled IRCPET, a new line of recyclable food packaging solutions made of polyethylene terephthalate.

Read complete market research report, "Green Polymer Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts (2023 - 2030)", Published by CoherentMI.

Green Polymer Market Opportunities:

Rising Demand for Biodegradable Polymers

The increasing concern for environmental sustainability has led to a growing demand for biodegradable polymers. Biodegradable polymers are derived from renewable sources and can be broken down by microorganisms into natural compounds, reducing their impact on the environment. These polymers have a wide range of applications, including packaging, agriculture, textiles, and healthcare. With governments and consumers becoming more conscious of environmental issues, there is a significant market opportunity for biodegradable polymers.

Growing Automotive Sector

The automotive industry is a major consumer of polymers for various components and applications, including interior parts, exteriors, electrical systems, and engine parts. Green polymers, such as biobased and recycled polymers, offer a more sustainable alternative to traditional petroleum-based polymers. With the automotive sector experiencing significant growth, especially in emerging markets, there is a great market opportunity for green polymers in this industry.

In conclusion, the Green Polymer Market presents significant opportunities for biodegradable polymers and in the automotive sector. The rising demand for sustainable materials and the growing automotive industry provide a favorable market environment. With North America leading the market and key players actively investing in research and development, the Green Polymer Market is expected to experience steady growth in the coming years.

Green Polymer Market Segmentation:

By Type Biodegradable Biobased Recycled Bio-based, non-biodegradable Partially bio-based



By Application Packaging Agriculture Automotive Electronics Textiles Healthcare Others (construction, consumer goods, etc.)



By Polymer Type Starch-based Polylactic acid (PLA) Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) Polybutylene succinate (PBS) Polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT) Others (PUR, PVA, etc.)



By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Top Questions Answered in this Report:

What factors are impeding the growth of the market for Green Polymer? What are the primary drivers fostering growth in the market for Green Polymer? Which segment stands out as the leading component in the Green Polymer Market? Who are the key players actively involved in the Green Polymer Market? Which region is poised to take the lead in the Green Polymer Market? What is the projected CAGR for the Green Polymer Market?

