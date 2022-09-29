Green Mountain Biotech and Kamedis Announce First Patent in China for Unique Herb-Based Acne and Skin Relief Solution

Clinically-tested solution, based on a proprietary blend of six herbs used in Traditional Chinese Medicine, helps relieve symptoms of acne and other skin inflammation conditions.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Mountain Biotech (GMB), the developer of the synergistic herbal skincare combination Botaniplex™, and Kamedis, its parent company and the developer and marketer of end products featuring Botaniplex™, announced today the acceptance of their first shared patent in China.

The patent, No. ZL 201780074679.0, is for a proprietary six-herb composition named Botaniplex™ CLEAR for use in treating or preventing acne. Kamedis products containing Botaniplex™ CLEAR have been found to be effective in clinical studies to relieve the symptoms of acne, as well as other painful skin lesions, such as boils and folliculitis.

Botaniplex™ CLEAR's antimicrobial, prebiotic, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties provide inflammation control, restore microbiome balance, and assist the body in healing from problematic skin conditions. The AC Spot Treatment, the final product featuring the patented Botaniplex™ CLEAR formula, will be marketed globally by Kamedis.

"I'm very proud to have led the team that developed Botaniplex™ CLEAR, and I'm excited to bring effective, safe skin solutions to people suffering from acne and other painful skin issues," said Dr. Yonit Bomstein, Co-Founder and Head of R&D at GMB. "Botaniplex™ CLEAR has the potential to improve the day-to-day lives of millions of consumers, and we're thrilled to provide access to our formula to those who can benefit from it."

"The granting of our first Chinese patent is a meaningful moment for both GMB and Kamedis. We are honored that our unique herbal combination has been validated by Chinese regulators, and that we can now introduce our solution to the Chinese market," said Roni Kramer, Founder and CEO of Kamedis.

Kamedis and Green Mountain Biotech are currently seeking a distributor for their products in China.

About Green Mountain Biotech: GMB develops, manufactures and markets best-in-class, premium quality dermocosmetic ingredients extracted from Chinese medicinal botanicals for the cosmetic and personal care industries. Backed by leading scientists and researchers, the botanical materials undergo rigorous and thorough testing for efficacy and safety, from field to final botanical blends.

About Kamedis: Kamedis develops, and markets dermatologist-tested, clinically proven, botanical skincare products targeted to relieve symptoms of chronic skin conditions. Kamedis products are sold worldwide via trusted distribution partners and E-commerce platforms.

