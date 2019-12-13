Green Man Gaming Welcomes Back EA to Their Store Just in Time for the Holidays

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Man Gaming is happy to bring more great news this month as it welcomes back one of the biggest publishers in video games to its store.

Today Green Man Gaming is welcoming EA back, and just in time for the holidays. Green Man Gaming now provide a wide variety of the EA catalogue of games through their store, from the most recent record breaking Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, to the equally ground breaking Titanfall 2, Battlefield V, The Sims 4 and the super stylish Sea of Solitude.

This announcement comes as part of a larger initiative to provide the widest variety of gaming content possible to its customers in 2020, as Green Man Gaming builds upon our already extensive library of PC games.

"We are excited to once again be able to offer the fantastic content published by EA to our passionate customer base," said Chief Commercial Officer, Martin Baxter.

"We believe content should be available to all and strive daily to bring the games our customers want to the place they want to buy them and EA marks another great step in that journey."

This announcement comes with some tasty discounts on top games from the publisher, and that's even before the mention of the imminent Winter Sale.

Combine this with their recent announcement on the new Digital Partnerships program with GTFO, and it truly is a time to celebrate over at Green Man Gaming.

About Green Man Gaming

Green Man Gaming is a global pure play e-commerce and technology business in the video games industry fuelled by an obsession to bring the magic of games to everyone. The company's data and IP sit at the core of the business and that is what has driven it to become a technology leader in the video game ecosystem since it was founded in 2009. Greenmangaming.com is an eCommerce store and community platform offering millions of gamers a single destination for all things gaming. With customers in 195 countries, the store stocks a huge catalogue of multi-platform digital games and provides the latest game data tracking, reviews and discussions on its community. www.greenmangaming.com

