Green Man Gaming's Summer Sale Starts Today

LONDON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Green Man Gaming Summer Sale starts at 16:00 until 15:59 (BST) on 7th August 2019.

This year's summer sale will feature over 2,500 game deals including extra rewards for selected tagged games in the sale. The tagged games are divided into Gold, Silver and Bronze and here's how it works:

Buy a Gold tagged game and get rewarded with 5 games free plus a 15% off voucher code to spend in the summer sale

Buy a Silver tagged game and get rewarded with 5 games free plus a 10% off voucher code to spend in the summer sale

Buy a Bronze tagged game and get rewarded with a 7% off voucher code to spend in the summer sale.

Set to be the biggest sale yet, this year's deals (set live at different times throughout the sale) include top games including:

No Green Man Gaming Summer Sale is complete without a giveaway and this year we've got one grand prize as well as weekly bundle prizes that will be announced on Green Man Gaming's Twitter channel. One lucky customer will stand a chance to win an INTEL® NUC KIT NUC8I7HVK and a choice of one of three bundles which include games such as Monster Hunter World, Devil May Cry 5 and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. Full details can be found on the competitions page.

Visit www.greenmangaming.com today to shop the Summer Sale and save big!

*does not apply to bronze tagged games, regional restrictions apply

