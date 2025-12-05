Green Industry, Bright Future - Deye 2025 Dubai Distributor Summit Successfully Held

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In November 2025, Deye successfully hosted the "Green Industry, Bright Future — Deye 2025 Dubai Distributor Summit" in Dubai, bringing together over 200 core partners from Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The summit highlighted Deye's latest global progress and strengthened cooperation in accelerating the world's transition toward clean energy.

During his opening remarks, Chairman Mr. Zhang Hejun highlighted Deye's global strategy amid accelerating energy transitions. He emphasized the growing importance of emerging markets and reaffirmed Deye's commitment to technological innovation, quality manufacturing, and localized service. He also noted that Deye's full-spectrum ecosystem—spanning inverters, energy storage, HVAC, and intelligent cloud platforms—continues to strengthen its global growth momentum.

Product Innovation Drives Full-Chain Competitiveness

A major highlight of the summit was the detailed presentation of Deye's upgraded product matrix across four major business divisions.

Inverters: Sixth-Generation Upgrades and High-Performance PCS

The Inverter Division showcased breakthroughs in the sixth-generation inverters, which deliver higher conversion efficiency, enhanced protection mechanisms, and greater system compatibility. The new BK Series micro-storage system attracted attention for its plug-and-play residential application, while the upgraded 100kW/125kW PCS solutions offer strong stability and flexible configuration for commercial and industrial projects. These innovations provide partners with stronger market competitiveness across varying regional needs.

Energy Storage: Full-Scenario Portfolio from Home to Utility Scale

The Energy Storage Division introduced its most comprehensive solution lineup to date. For residential users, the SE-F high-safety battery series delivers improved energy density and a more streamlined installation experience. For C&I applications, systems such as BOS-B Pro, and GE-F128/240 offer higher integration, more efficient O&M, and broader compatibility with diverse power environments. Deye also launched 2MWh, 4.3MWh, and 5MWh utility-grade outdoor cabinet solutions, setting new benchmarks in modularity, thermal management, and lifecycle cost optimization. These products sparked strong interest among attendees and led to multiple new cooperation intentions.

HVAC: Climate-Adaptive Technologies for Global Markets

The HVAC Division presented high-efficiency heat pumps and solar air conditioners engineered for extreme environments. Their outstanding performance under high temperatures is particularly suited to Middle Eastern and African climates, demonstrating Deye's robust R&D capabilities in multi-climate adaptation.

Cloud Platform: AI-Driven Digital Energy Services

The upgraded Deye Cloud Platform introduced enhanced monitoring, remote O&M, AI-assisted diagnostics, and a newly added "Deye AI Assistant." Through voice interaction, users can quickly access device information and issue commands, enabling a more intuitive and intelligent energy management experience.

Global Marketing & Service System Upgrade

To strengthen global collaboration, Deye introduced an upgraded marketing and service framework focused on more efficient online–offline coordination, improved regional warehousing, and strengthened localized support. The upcoming all-in-one marketing platform and the enhanced Partner Growth Plan will further streamline cooperation and empower distributors with practical resources.

The summit concluded with the Partner Awards Ceremony, celebrating long-standing trust and shared achievements. Moving forward, Deye will continue advancing technology and deepening global partnerships to drive a more sustainable energy future.

CONTACT: Sarah Yu, yusiy@deye.com.cn