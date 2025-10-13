Green Hydrogen Market Size Set for Exponential Growth, Driven by Global Decarbonization and Renewable Energy Integration | According to DataM Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Hydrogen Market is entering a transformative growth phase as governments, industries, and energy providers accelerate the shift toward carbon-free fuels. According to DataM Intelligence, the Green Hydrogen Market Share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period 2024–2031, positioning it as one of the fastest-growing segments in the clean energy ecosystem.

With net-zero targets, renewable energy investments, and large-scale hydrogen infrastructure projects gaining momentum, green hydrogen is evolving from pilot phase to commercial reality across power, transport, chemicals, and industrial applications.

Market Dynamics & Growth Drivers

Decarbonization Imperatives:

Heavy industries such as steel, cement, and chemicals are seeking alternatives to fossil fuels. Green hydrogen offers a zero-emission solution and enables deep decarbonization that electrification alone cannot achieve.

Global Net-Zero Commitments:

Over 40 countries have published national hydrogen strategies. Financial incentives, subsidies, and policy frameworks are supporting large-scale green hydrogen production and infrastructure development.

Rapid Expansion of Renewable Energy:

The declining cost of wind and solar power is making renewable-powered electrolysis economically viable, enabling large-scale hydrogen generation.

Energy Security & Independence:

Green hydrogen reduces reliance on imported natural gas and oil, allowing countries to create domestic energy ecosystems and mitigate supply chain risks.

Sector Coupling & Flexibility:

Green hydrogen acts as an energy carrier, enabling integration of intermittent renewables and providing backup power, storage, and industrial heat.

Global Investments & Partnerships:

Major energy companies, OEMs, and governments are forming strategic alliances to build gigawatt-scale electrolyzer plants, hydrogen pipelines, refueling stations, and export terminals.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/green-hydrogen-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Green Hydrogen Market"

65 – Tables

61 – Figures

198 – Pages

2025 Trends & Highlights

Gigawatt-scale electrolyzer projects entering construction

Cross-border hydrogen trade agreements gaining traction

Hydrogen blending in gas grids becoming commercial

Heavy-duty transport and maritime pilots expanding

Synthetic fuels emerging as aviation and shipping solutions

Rapid cost reduction driven by scale, innovation, and policy support

Strategic M&A activity accelerating technology consolidation

Market Segmentation

By Technology

In 2024, the Alkaline Electrolyzer technology dominated the market due to its maturity, lower capital cost, and suitability for large-scale industrial hydrogen production. Alkaline systems have been widely adopted for decades and continue to benefit from optimized efficiency and long operational lifespan.

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzers are the fastest-growing segment, driven by their high efficiency, dynamic load response, and compatibility with fluctuating renewable energy sources. PEM systems are favored in mobility, distributed generation, and high-purity hydrogen applications.

Solid Oxide Electrolyzers (SOEC) are emerging as a breakthrough technology capable of high efficiencies when paired with industrial waste heat. Although currently in demonstration phase, SOEC is expected to gain traction in chemical and industrial processes.

By Renewable Sources

Wind energy accounted for a major share in 2024, especially in regions with abundant offshore and onshore wind capacity. Wind-to-hydrogen projects are rapidly scaling in Europe, North America, and Asia due to high capacity factors and established grid integration.

Solar energy is the fastest-growing renewable power source for hydrogen production, driven by declining photovoltaic costs and large-scale solar farm development in sunny regions. Solar-powered hydrogen production is particularly prominent in the Middle East, Australia, and India.

Geothermal energy offers reliable, baseload power for continuous hydrogen production and is gaining interest in regions with high geothermal potential such as Japan, Iceland, and parts of Europe.

Hydropower-based hydrogen leverages existing infrastructure and stable energy supply, making it ideal for large-scale, low-cost production in countries with significant hydro resources.

By Application

Power Generation was the leading application segment in 2024, as green hydrogen is increasingly used to produce electricity through fuel cells and hydrogen turbines. Utilities are integrating hydrogen into long-duration energy storage and grid balancing services.

Transport is the fastest-growing application, with hydrogen fuel being adopted in heavy-duty trucks, buses, trains, maritime vessels, and aviation. Hydrogen mobility is being prioritized where battery-electric solutions face range and weight limitations.

By End-User

Industrial users dominate the market as refineries, steel producers, chemical plants, and manufacturing industries replace fossil fuels and grey hydrogen with green hydrogen. Demand is being driven by carbon pricing, stricter emissions regulations, and sustainability commitments.

Mobility is a high-growth end-user segment, where hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and infrastructure are being deployed at commercial scale. Governments and automakers are investing heavily in fleet conversion and hydrogen refueling stations.

Chemical sector demand is growing as green hydrogen replaces traditional feedstocks in ammonia, methanol, and fertilizer production, facilitating low-carbon chemical manufacturing.

Power and grid injection applications are expanding as grid operators blend hydrogen with natural gas and use hydrogen storage to enhance grid resilience.

Request for Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/green-hydrogen-market

Regional Insights: United States & Japan

United States

The U.S. is one of the largest and most dynamic markets for green hydrogen, supported by federal tax credits, infrastructure funding, and the development of hydrogen hubs across multiple states. Energy companies and utilities are investing in giga-scale electrolyzer projects, while OEMs are launching hydrogen trucks, buses, and stationary fuel cells.

In the last three months, new partnerships between technology providers and energy companies were announced to develop hydrogen storage, transportation pipelines, and refueling networks. Mergers and acquisitions focused on electrolyzer manufacturing, renewable integration, and hydrogen logistics are accelerating supply chain maturity. The U.S. government has also advanced regulatory frameworks to classify and monetize low-carbon hydrogen.

Japan

Japan is a global pioneer in hydrogen adoption and fuel cell technology. It was one of the first countries to establish a national hydrogen strategy and continues to lead in hydrogen innovation. As a resource-constrained nation, Japan imports green hydrogen from international partners while investing in domestic renewable-based production.

In recent months, Japanese companies have announced major pilot projects for hydrogen-powered ships, fuel cell trains, and synthetic fuel production. Technology partnerships with global electrolyzer manufacturers are advancing efficiency improvements. Japan is also exploring ammonia-based hydrogen transport and expanding hydrogen refueling stations for mobility applications.

The combination of strategic government support, industrial innovation, and global partnerships makes Japan a critical driver of Asia-Pacific hydrogen growth.

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Moves

Siemens Energy AG is a global leader in green hydrogen technology, offering large-scale electrolysis systems and energy integration solutions. The company is involved in multiple international hydrogen projects and partnerships focused on industrial decarbonization.

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation plays a key role in Japan's hydrogen ecosystem, developing advanced PEM and SOEC technologies and supporting pilot projects for mobility, power, and chemical applications.

Linde AG specializes in hydrogen production, storage, and distribution infrastructure. With decades of experience in industrial gases, Linde is developing turnkey green hydrogen projects and investing in electrolyzer manufacturing capacity.

Air Liquide is accelerating hydrogen infrastructure development across Europe, the U.S., and Asia. The company is building hydrogen refueling stations, partnering with energy companies, and expanding renewable-based production.

Nel ASA, Cummins Inc., Air Products, Nation Synergy Hydrogen, and Hamburg are also making significant strategic moves, including gigawatt-scale production projects, international collaborations, and technology innovation to reduce costs and increase efficiency.

Across the industry, leading players are investing in vertical integration, renewable power partnerships, and large-scale demonstration plants to secure early market leadership.

Buy This Exclusive Report at Just USD 4350 Only: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=green-hydrogen-market

Strategic Outlook

As the Green Hydrogen Market accelerates with a 20.9% CAGR through 2031, long-term success will depend on:

Technology scaling – Cost reductions and efficiency gains through R&D and manufacturing innovation

Infrastructure development – Pipelines, refueling networks, storage facilities, and export terminals

Cross-sector integration – Collaboration between energy, mobility, chemicals, and utilities

Government support – Blending mandates, subsidies, and regulatory standardization

Global partnerships – International hydrogen corridors and supply chain coordination

Sustainability and certification – Guarantee-of-origin systems to verify renewable hydrogen content

Conclusion

The Green Hydrogen Market is evolving from a vision to a critical pillar of the global clean energy transition. With rapid technological innovation, rising renewable energy capacity, and strong government backing, green hydrogen is poised to decarbonize some of the world's hardest-to-abate sectors.

The United States leads in investment scale and infrastructure development, while Japan anchors Asia-Pacific growth through innovation, strategic partnerships, and large-scale demonstration projects. Industry leaders such as Siemens Energy, Toshiba, Linde, Air Liquide, and Nel ASA are shaping the future with integrated solutions and global collaboration.

Related Report:

About DataM Intelligence

DataM Intelligence is a renowned provider of market research, delivering deep insights through pricing analysis, market share breakdowns, and competitive intelligence. The company specializes in strategic reports that guide businesses in high-growth sectors such as nutraceuticals and AI-driven health innovations.

To find out more, visit https://www.datamintelligence.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Sai Kiran

DataM Intelligence 4market Research LLP

Ground floor, DSL Abacus IT Park, Industrial Development Area

Uppal, Hyderabad, Telangana 500039

USA: +1 877-441-4866

Email: Sai.k@datamintelligence.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1858619/3573087/DataM_Intelligence_Logo.jpg