Green Cabbage Secures $40 Million Series B Funding to Accelerate Global Procurement Intelligence Expansion

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Cabbage, a global leader in procurement intelligence, today announced a $40 million Series B investment from Sageview Capital, a growth equity firm based in Silicon Valley and New York. The funding will fuel the company's international expansion and the continued launch of advanced multi-channel spend cubes, furthering its mission to redefine procurement intelligence.

"We're honored to welcome Sageview Capital as a partner in our growth journey," said Eric Cunningham, CEO and Founder of Green Cabbage. The trust we've earned from some of the world's largest enterprises by delivering billions in savings across Technology, Third-Party Labor, Marketing, and Travel & Expense has validated our model. With Sageview's support and global network, we're expanding the depth of our spend categories and extending our solutions from large enterprises to mid-market organizations worldwide."

Jeff Klemens, Partner at Sageview Capital, added: "We've been following Green Cabbage for over a year and are impressed with their vision, product momentum, and consistent execution. With annual growth more than 100% and an exciting technology roadmap, it's clear they are bringing unmatched innovation to procurement & finance. The combination of strong customer ties across private equity, consulting, and global enterprises, plus an experienced and energized leadership team, positions Green Cabbage for long-term, sustainable success. We are excited to partner with Eric and the entire Green Cabbage team to support their growth journey."

This funding follows Green Cabbage's Series A investment from Sorenson Capital just one year ago. "We've been fortunate to align with the right partners at the right time, and we couldn't be more excited to have Sageview join us," said Eric Cunningham. "Our clients have been asking for deeper insights through a multi-channel spend cube platform, and we are delivering. We've also built a world-class leadership team across the globe, and our clients' results speak for themselves."

About Green Cabbage:

Green Cabbage is the global leader in Procurement Intelligence, with offices in North America, Europe and Asia. The governed data from its proprietary and secure platform allows to deliver detailed comparisons at the Micro-SKU level, alongside with commercial and legal term insights. Green Cabbage enables private equity firms, consulting companies, and B2B enterprises worldwide to achieve 15-30% in savings on supplier agreements. With expertise spanning pricing, licensing, negotiation, legal intelligence, and training, Green Cabbage empowers clients to secure the best prices and overall agreements, as well as optimize procurement processes. For more information, visit https://www.green-cabbage.com/ or contact Alex Fochler (alex.fochler@green-cabbage.com)

About Sageview Capital:

Sageview Capital is a private investment firm focused on partnering with industry-defining innovators to build enduring software and tech-enabled businesses. With over $2.0 billion in assets under management, Sageview Capital collaborates with entrepreneurs on a custom approach, leveraging its decades of experience, operational expertise, and network in scaling many successful companies. The firm invests for the long-term and has guided many of its portfolio companies to IPO or acquisition–and beyond. For more information, visit https://www.sageviewcapital.com.

