Green Bay Packaging deploys IFS Cloud EAM and NRG Master Data Management solutions to streamline maintenance processes and drive asset reliability

Using the IFS solution, GBP will improve asset reliability by obtaining clearer visibility into asset availability, usage, and lifecycle

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading technology provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, today announced that US-based packaging manufacturer, Green Bay Packaging (GBP), has successfully deployed IFS Cloud Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) at its two main paper mills to drive asset reliability and improve procurement functionality.

GBP's legacy EAM solution was no longer fit for purpose due to a lack of mobile functionality and an inability to integrate easily with other lines of business. GBP proactively sought out a new EAM solution, and after a diligent evaluation process, IFS Cloud stood out for its flexibility and ease of use. As an adaptable, composable solution, it met all of GBP's requirements, offering seamless integration into its existing systems.

GBP was seeking a central platform that could support its safety, environmental, quality, and reliability objectives, enabling it to achieve demanding asset management goals. Through its asset tracking and condition-based maintenance capabilities, IFS Cloud EAM gives GBP a complete view of its asset portfolio, enabling the business to identify assets that are at risk of failure, schedule preventative maintenance, and track the effectiveness of maintenance activities. This helps the manufacturer minimize downtime and extend asset lifespan.

Furthermore, using IFS Cloud EAM, GBP plans to enhance its maintenance strategies by incorporating vibration analysis, supporting machine connectivity and predictive analytics.

The IFS solution enables GBP to improve utilization by better understanding asset usage and availability, improving workforce scheduling and material management by ensuring that GBP has the right inventory and maintenance people in the right place at the right time. In addition, the mobile functionality reduces the need for manual work, including completing paper-based reports and time-consuming form filling that warehouse and field-based engineers and technicians would otherwise do, freeing them up to add more value on other tasks.

Lucas Law, Maintenance and Reliability Manager, Green Bay Packaging, said: "We started our search for a new EAM and Master Data Management and Governance system with clear goals and requirements in mind. As our central application, we needed both systems to deliver the best-of-breed capabilities and ensure our assets are fully functioning at all times."

"IFS Cloud combined with Net Results Group's MRO3iTM was the only joint solution available on the market that could deliver all the functionality we required. We needed an asset management solution today, and IFS and NRG delivered. But more than that, IFS offered us a partnership that delivered confidence for our future ambitions and needs. As champions of sustainability, we also value both company's positions on ESG and trust that moving forward they will keep our interests at heart and deliver strong ROI."

David Smith, Vice President Sales, Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), IFS, said: "Green Bay Packaging's commitment to providing continuous improvement to their products and services is evident in their proactive pursuit of a strategic EAM solution that drives best practice across their mill divisions. We are confident that through the blend of flexibility and rich functionality, IFS Cloud EAM delivers and will support GBP to streamline its processes and deliver amazing moments of service to its growing customer base."

"Net Results Group has cleansed, enriched, and de-duplicated more than 80,000 unique MRO parts for Green Bay Packaging, providing a standardized catalogue that includes linked documents and photos. This customization allows GBP to see, share, and locate critical inventory based on the location of each storeroom, significantly enhancing their operational efficiency," said Lance Gilbert, Managing Partner at Net Results Group.

About Green Bay Packaging, Inc.

Established in 1933, Green Bay Packaging Inc. is a family-owned, vertically integrated manufacturing company consisting of corrugated container plants, a folding carton facility, recycled and virgin linerboard mills, pressure-sensitive label roll stock plants, specialty converting operations, timberlands, and a sawmill facility. Headquartered in the US, Green Bay Packaging is dedicated to the innovative development of its products and forestry resources, with a focus on safety, sustainability, quality, and continuous improvement throughout all 37 facilities in 16 states. For more information about Green Bay Packaging Inc. visit gbp.com

About IFS

IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI and enterprise software for hardcore businesses that make, service, and power our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AI™ to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

IFS Cloud is a fully composable AI-powered platform, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to our customers' specific requirements and business evolution. It spans the needs of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Service Management (ITSM), and Field Service Management (FSM). IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of Service™.

IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 6,500 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector. Visit ifs.com to learn why.

About Net Results Group

Net Results Group, LLC stands at the forefront of technology-driven consultancy, dedicated to revolutionizing MRO master data management. Established in 1996 in Louisville, KY, we've been steadfast in our mission to be the premier expert in MRO master data governance. Our holistic approach combines unparalleled expertise, innovative services, and cutting-edge technology tools, notably our cloud-based MRO3i™ technology suite. Focusing on empowering asset-intensive organizations, we enable intelligent data utilization to refine purchasing strategies, slash operational costs, boost uptime, and elevate service levels. Offering a spectrum of services, from remote support to on-site data enrichment and collection, we seamlessly integrate with ERP/EAM and CMMS systems, aligning with each client's unique workflows and processes. With a laser focus on driving tangible results across Material Master, Service Master, Asset Master, Vendor Master, and Bill of Materials (BOM) domains, we deliver economically feasible solutions with a high ROI. Our diverse client base spans industries and sizes, reflecting our commitment to delivering excellence.

Contact information

NORTH AMERICA / LATAM: Mairi Morgan

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: press@ifs.com

Phone: +44 7918 607 299

EUROPE / MEA / APJ: Adam Gillbe

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: press@ifs.com

Phone: +44 7775 114 856

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ifs/r/green-bay-packaging-deploys-ifs-cloud-eam-and-nrg-master-data-management-solutions-to-streamline-mai,c4082560

The following files are available for download: